Patients with type-1 diabetes could soon be offered new technology on the NHS to better manage their condition.The ‘artificial pancreas’, has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).Guidance currently being drafted by the health body suggests the device will “reduce the mental load and improve people’s quality of life.”The system uses a glucose monitor embedded under the skin to monitor blood sugar levels, transmitting to an external pump device which calculates the amount of insulin required.Hilary Nathan, director of communications and policy at diabetes charity JDRF, called the recommendations a “game changer - opening access...

2 DAYS AGO