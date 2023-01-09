Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover exploiting microbiome bacteria in patients with lung infections improves low oxygen levels
Newspaper headlines from the U.S. to the U.K. and most places in between highlight the surge in sick patients suffering from respiratory viruses. The so-called "tripledemic" of lung infections including respiratory synclinal virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID-19 (coronavirus) is likely to last throughout the winter season. This explosion of infections requires more treatment options to support overloaded hospitals and overworked medics as they restore people's health.
MedicalXpress
Excessive scarring shown to be associated with atopic eczema, hypertension and musculoskeletal diseases
Seeking to discover the association between excessive scarring and other conditions, researchers in the School of Immunology & Microbial Sciences and St John's Institute of Dermatology at King's College London used medical records available through the UK Biobank to investigate co-morbidities of keloid and hypertrophic scars. Excessive scarring was found...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop criteria to diagnose common cause of sudden vision loss
A universal criteria for diagnosing the blinding eye condition optic neuritis has been developed by a UCL-led team of researchers. Optic neuritis is inflammation in the optic nerve and is a common cause of sudden and acute vision loss, affecting around 6 in 100,000 people. It may occur at any age with vision loss typically occurring over several hours or a few days, from onset Sometimes optic neuritis is caused by multiple sclerosis (MS), but it can also be triggered by many other conditions.
MedicalXpress
Group course can be standard treatment for anxiety and depression, trial finds
The first ever trial of a revolutionary group approach to anxiety and depression has shown it is no less effective than the one-on-one sessions thousands of people receive on the NHS every day. The trial compared the Take Control Course for up to 20 people—devised by researchers at the University...
All American patients should be screened for cannabis before surgery, says medical panel
The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is calling on medics to ask patients about their cannabis use - and be prepared to delay surgery depending on their answer.
Latest Autopsy Study on mRNA Vaccine Recipients From Germany: What It Means and Doesn’t Mean
A newly published autopsy study of vaccinees — by respected German pathologists— has been heraldedby the antivaccine community as the definitive proof that mRNA vaccines can kill. While there is some element of truth in that, the German autopsy study has been put out of context. But having said that, it may also be time to consider personalized vaccination, given what the German autopsy and other autopsy studies have found.
McKnight's
Diabetes standards for 2023 include new treatment guidance, address equity
The American Diabetes Association on Monday released its 2023 standards of care, including new guidance on prevention, diagnosis and treatment in a framework of equitable care. The evidence-based standards focus on care for people with diabetes and prediabetes and detail strategies for the prevention or delay of type 2 diabetes...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Virus Found in the Brain: Autopsies Reveal Startling New Information
An analysis of tissue samples from the autopsies of 44 people who died with COVID-19 shows that SAR-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the body—including into the brain—and that it lingered for almost 8 months. The study was published on December 14 in the journal Nature. Scientists from the National...
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID-19 conspiracy theories led to lower uptake of vaccine and testing among UK Black community
A belief that COVID-19 was a myth created to control ethnic populations, or a virus created to eliminate the Black community were among the conspiracy theories that caused a lower engagement of health prevention methods among UK Black communities, research by Kingston University experts has shown. The study, which involved...
Diabetes breakthrough as life-changing artificial pancreas given NHS approval for type 1 patients
Patients with type-1 diabetes could soon be offered new technology on the NHS to better manage their condition.The ‘artificial pancreas’, has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).Guidance currently being drafted by the health body suggests the device will “reduce the mental load and improve people’s quality of life.”The system uses a glucose monitor embedded under the skin to monitor blood sugar levels, transmitting to an external pump device which calculates the amount of insulin required.Hilary Nathan, director of communications and policy at diabetes charity JDRF, called the recommendations a “game changer - opening access...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify Tiny Molecules That Could Reduce the Likelihood of Infants Developing Eczema, Asthma, and Food Allergies
It has long been believed that breastfed babies are less likely to suffer from allergic conditions, such as eczema and food allergies, compared to formula-fed babies, but the reason for this has not been fully understood. A recent study by Penn State College of Medicine has found that small molecules present in most human breast milk may help reduce the risk of infants developing allergic conditions like atopic dermatitis and food allergies.
MedicalXpress
Genetic variant linked with increased risk of anthracycline-related cardiomyopathy
About 60% of childhood cancer survivors have a history of anthracycline exposure, a chemotherapy that is used in the treatment of multiple childhood cancer types. Studies have shown a strong dose-dependent association with anthracycline exposure and cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
MedicalXpress
The nose knows: Study suggests it may be wise to screen for smell loss to predict frailty and unhealthy aging
In a study using data from nearly 1,200 older adults, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have added to a growing body of evidence that loss of the sense of smell is a predictive marker for an increased risk of frailty as people age. Building on previous research showing that olfactory dysfunction is a common early sign of brain-linked cognitive decline, the new findings suggest the link to frailty is likely not just in the brain but also in the nose itself.
MedicalXpress
Combination therapy appears safe for treating opioid use disorder during pregnancy
Current guidelines recommend that pregnant women with opioid use disorder be prescribed either methadone or buprenorphine, but these drugs too have significant potential for abuse. A recent study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica indicates that combination therapy of buprenorphine and naloxone—which is known help to prevent such abuse—is as safe as buprenorphine alone during pregnancy for both mother and newborn.
MedicalXpress
How differences in diagnoses of mental disorders might affect clinical research outcomes for antipsychotics
Most physical disorders such as heart disease or muscular dystrophy have well-defined boundaries. Clinicians from across the globe regularly revise disease definitions to be on the same page as far as the diagnosis of these disease goes. This practice improves the corresponding clinical outcomes and helps maintain uniformity and common communication.
aao.org
Infant ocular lesions consistent with congenital Zika virus infection are rare
Review of: Fundus changes in the offspring of mothers with confirmed Zika virus infection during pregnancy in French Guiana, Guadeloupe, and Martinique, French West Indies. Merle H, Chassery M, Béral L, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, September 2022. Zika virus infection during pregnancy is unlikely to result in Zika-related ocular...
MedicalXpress
New jaw surgery concept effective in treating moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition in which the airway is blocked during sleep. It may cause multiple occurrences of shallow breathing (hypopnea) or a temporary pause in breathing (apnea) during sleep. If left untreated, patients with OSA may experience reduced quality of life and health problems in more serious cases.
Study: Hearing loss linked to dementia
Older adults with greater severity of hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
