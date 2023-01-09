ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Nice sack coach Favre after cup defeat

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akbZo_0k8e6lXm00

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ligue 1 side Nice have sacked coach Lucien Favre following a 1-0 defeat by third-tier team Le Puy in the Coupe de France, the club announced on Monday.

Nice are 11th in the league standings on 21 points from 17 games following a run of three matches without a victory. Nice finished in fifth place last season, and also reached the final of the Coupe de France, where they were beaten by Nantes.

Favre took over Nice in June last year for a second stint at the club, after previous coach Christophe Galtier left to join Paris St Germain.

Nice said former PSG and Middlesbrough midfielder Didier Digard would be promoted to the vacant role.

"Digard has taken over until further notice after joining the coaching staff last autumn, following a stint in charge of the reserve team as well as a previous spell within the first team's backroom staff ... during the 2020-21 season," Nice said in a statement.

"With Christophe Moulin's time as assistant manager also coming to an end, Digard will be able to count upon a team of staff bolstered by his former teammate Julien Sable, who joined the academy this winter.

"As the two parties now go their separate ways, everyone at the club would like to show (Favre) the utmost respect, as he will remain a special member of the family."

Nice next face Montpellier on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs Brazil clash at Wembley sells out

European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.The Lionesses, ranked fourth in Fifa’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on 6 April.All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match at the national stadium, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions the United States in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany....
FOX Sports

Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
Reuters

Soccer-Klich joins D.C. United after leaving Leeds

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side D.C. United on a two-year contract after leaving Premier League Leeds United, the U.S. club said on Thursday.
The Associated Press

Madrid beats Valencia on penalties in Super Cup semifinal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid will get another chance to celebrate a Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Wednesday’s semifinal and will try to win its third Super Cup title in the Middle East nation on Sunday.
kalkinemedia.com

Verona end long winless run against Vialli's hometown team Cremonese

Darko Lazovic brought Verona their first win since September on Monday with his first-half brace in a 2-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Cremonese. Verona snapped a 10-match losing streak with last Wednesday's draw at Torino and finally secured three points against a Cremonese team who are still winless after 17 games of their first top-flight campaign since 1996.
BBC

Neil Killeen: Durham stalwart leaves for ECB pace bowling coach role

Stalwart Neil Killeen will end a 30-year association with Durham to take up the role of elite pace bowling coach with the England & Wales Cricket Board. Killeen took 262 red-ball wickets in a 15-year playing career with Durham and went on to coach the club's seconds, and work as a specialist bowling coach.
FOX Sports

Haller back on the field for Dortmund after cancer surgery

MARBELLA, Spain (AP) — Less than six months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, Sébastien Haller was back on the field for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in a friendly game. The Ivory Coast striker came on as a 74th-minute substitute for Dortmund in a 5-1 win over...
The Independent

FA to investigate suspicious betting patterns in Arsenal’s win at Oxford

The Football Association will launch an investigation into suspicious betting patterns surrounding Arsenal’s FA Cup win at Oxford on Monday night, the PA news agency understands.The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the League One club thanks to Mohamed Elneny’s header and Eddie Nketiah’s brace.The betting patterns centre around the booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown, according to the Daily Mail.The 24-year-old was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on Nketiah. It was the only booking in the match.The FA is understood to be aware of the matter and will investigate.Oxford have been contacted for comment by PA. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Yardbarker

Photo – Inter Milan Midfielder Kristjan Asllani After 2-1 Coppa Italia Win Over Parma: “On To The Quarter-Finals”

Inter were not at their sparkling best to beat Parma 2-1 in extra time in the Coppa Italia semifinals, but they took the result home. After the shock of conceding in the first half, the Nerazzurri pushed for the equalizer which eventually came through Lautaro Martinez late on, before Francesco Acerbi fired home during extra time, and with it sent the team into the quarterfinals of the competition.
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy