MotorAuthority
Goodyear creates tire containing 90% sustainable materials
Goodyear has created a prototype tire containing 90% sustainable materials that the company also believes could improve fuel economy and EV range. Called a "demonstration tire" by the company, the tire isn't ready for production, but has passed all applicable regulatory testing, as well as Goodyear's internal testing, according to a press release. That testing also showed lower rolling resistance than a comparable conventional tire, which helps boost efficiency and thus decrease the amount of fuel or electricity needed to go a certain distance.
Walmart will stop providing single-use plastic and paper bags in New York and Colorado in January, accelerating its sustainability push – but creating a new task for customers
New York, Colorado will join New Jersey, Maine, and Vermont as states where Walmart has eliminated single-use bags as part of a sustainability effort.
5 SUVs With the Most Comfortable Seats
When traveling extensively it's important to be comfortable. Here are 5 SUVs with the most comfortable seats you should consider The post 5 SUVs With the Most Comfortable Seats appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7
If you like crazy, how about this six-rotor, 800+ hp Mazda RX7? The post Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 5 Best Extra Small SUVS for 2023 According to Edmunds
What extra small SUVs do the reviewers at Edmunds recommend for 2023? The post The 5 Best Extra Small SUVS for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Alaska Chevrolet Bolt EV Owner Says Replacing Battery Under Recall Will Take Years
Even though General Motors has said that it was making great progress replacing faulty battery packs as part of the recall that affected around 140,000 Bolt EVs, it seems some areas are lagging behind. One reader and 2020 Bolt EV owner from Alaska wrote to us explaining that she was informed by her nearest Chevy dealer that she would have to wait around four years to get the new battery installed in her vehicle.
Remember Pickup Truck Jump Seats? Ram Is Bringing Them Back
The automakers latest concept crosses advanced tech with retro configurations. The post Remember Pickup Truck Jump Seats? Ram Is Bringing Them Back appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2020 BMW 7 Series: Used Luxury Car Specs, Features, and Most Common Problems
Here's everything you need to know concerning the 2020 BMW 7 Series, including the used car's specs, features, and common problems. The post 2020 BMW 7 Series: Used Luxury Car Specs, Features, and Most Common Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Was Not the Most Environmentally Responsible Car Company In 2022
While everyone expected that Tesla would be the most environmental American car manufacturer. It isn't even on the list. The post Tesla Was Not the Most Environmentally Responsible Car Company In 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chemical Guys Launches Into 2023 With a New Tire Cleaner
Because who doesn’t have room for better tire cleaners?
Only 1 Ford SUV Managed to Defeat the Jeep Wrangler
Only one Ford SUV has what it takes to outsell the 2022 Jeep Wrangler. See which Ford was able to tackle the Jeep Wrangler. The post Only 1 Ford SUV Managed to Defeat the Jeep Wrangler appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordmuscle.com
How My Supercharged Small-Block Was Destroyed
Some of you may recall my previous article that detailed out the problems of tuning an engine equipped with an inexpensive set of injectors. While it wasn’t I who blessed my engine with these pentles of pain, but rather a previous owner, it was the experienced tuner who at one point thought a flat-rate fee would be a great idea and my mental state that would be taking a major hit. You see, Part 2 was scheduled to be the triumphant return of my supercharged small-block, but as fate would have it, the damage from Part 1 was not quite over. We learned shortly after pulling the first set of injectors for testing that the injectors were indeed faulty. However, we had no idea the wrath these injectors had already reaped upon my engine.
A British company starts mass production of its 7.5-tonne electric truck
Tevva started commercial production of its medium-duty electric truck after it received the European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (ECWVTA). The British vehicle manufacturer will now be able to start mass production and sales of TEV75, its 7.5-tonne battery-electric truck. The critical regulatory approval, granted by the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) and the Swedish Transport Agency (STA), will enable Tevva to retail its product across the UK and Europe.
The Honda CR-V Still Can’t Catch the Toyota RAV4
The 2022 Honda CR-V can't catch the 2022 Toyota RAV4. See why people are buying the Toyota RAV4 instead of the Honda CR-V. The post The Honda CR-V Still Can’t Catch the Toyota RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
e-Corner Coming to Production Cars in 2025: You’ll Want It-What Is It?
You need to check out Hyundai's e-Corner parking and maneuvering technology, coming to your favorite EV soon. The post e-Corner Coming to Production Cars in 2025: You’ll Want It-What Is It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 of the Fastest Toyota Models Ever Produced
Believe it or not, Toyota has built some fast cars in the past. Check out the five fastest cars that the Japanese automaker has ever produced. The post 5 of the Fastest Toyota Models Ever Produced appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Classic Chevy Corvette Owner Surprised by 1,177 Percent Tax Hike on Parts Car
KMBC 9 on YouTubeThis C3 Corvette owner saw taxes on his non-running parts car massively go up in just a year.
Return of the rotary: Mazda's iconic engine is coming back with a twist
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine for use as a range-extending generator in its MX-30 electric SUV, which can only go 100 miles between charges.
3 Off-Road SUVs For Less Than $10,000
You might think finding an off-road SUV is expensive. But these 3 4x4 SUVs can be had for under $10,000. The post 3 Off-Road SUVs For Less Than $10,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 of the Fastest SUVs That Leave Competitors in the Dust, According to TrueCar
Finding the best SUV for you can be difficult, especially when looking for speed. Here are the fastest SUVs that leave other competitors in the dust. The post 5 of the Fastest SUVs That Leave Competitors in the Dust, According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
