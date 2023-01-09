ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear creates tire containing 90% sustainable materials

Goodyear has created a prototype tire containing 90% sustainable materials that the company also believes could improve fuel economy and EV range. Called a "demonstration tire" by the company, the tire isn't ready for production, but has passed all applicable regulatory testing, as well as Goodyear's internal testing, according to a press release. That testing also showed lower rolling resistance than a comparable conventional tire, which helps boost efficiency and thus decrease the amount of fuel or electricity needed to go a certain distance.
5 SUVs With the Most Comfortable Seats

When traveling extensively it's important to be comfortable. Here are 5 SUVs with the most comfortable seats you should consider
Alaska Chevrolet Bolt EV Owner Says Replacing Battery Under Recall Will Take Years

Even though General Motors has said that it was making great progress replacing faulty battery packs as part of the recall that affected around 140,000 Bolt EVs, it seems some areas are lagging behind. One reader and 2020 Bolt EV owner from Alaska wrote to us explaining that she was informed by her nearest Chevy dealer that she would have to wait around four years to get the new battery installed in her vehicle.
SITKA, AK
How My Supercharged Small-Block Was Destroyed

Some of you may recall my previous article that detailed out the problems of tuning an engine equipped with an inexpensive set of injectors. While it wasn’t I who blessed my engine with these pentles of pain, but rather a previous owner, it was the experienced tuner who at one point thought a flat-rate fee would be a great idea and my mental state that would be taking a major hit. You see, Part 2 was scheduled to be the triumphant return of my supercharged small-block, but as fate would have it, the damage from Part 1 was not quite over. We learned shortly after pulling the first set of injectors for testing that the injectors were indeed faulty. However, we had no idea the wrath these injectors had already reaped upon my engine.
A British company starts mass production of its 7.5-tonne electric truck

Tevva started commercial production of its medium-duty electric truck after it received the European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (ECWVTA). The British vehicle manufacturer will now be able to start mass production and sales of TEV75, its 7.5-tonne battery-electric truck. The critical regulatory approval, granted by the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) and the Swedish Transport Agency (STA), will enable Tevva to retail its product across the UK and Europe.
5 of the Fastest Toyota Models Ever Produced

Believe it or not, Toyota has built some fast cars in the past. Check out the five fastest cars that the Japanese automaker has ever produced.
3 Off-Road SUVs For Less Than $10,000

You might think finding an off-road SUV is expensive. But these 3 4x4 SUVs can be had for under $10,000.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

