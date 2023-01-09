Read full article on original website
Big Horn Basin Tournament Schedule
This weekend marks the return of the Big Horn Basin Basketball Tournament and with that comes multiple Fremont County teams, along with Hot Springs County, that will be participating at one of the four locations for the tournament. With all the times, locations and teams it can be a bit...
Windy Rain Ridgely
Windy Rain Ridgely, 26, passed away in Fort Washakie on December 29, 2022. A rosary and wake will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Eagle Hall. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Friday Cemetery in.
Phyllis Evelyn Gies
Private services will be held at a later date for Phyllis Evelyn Gies, 99, who passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Wind River Rehab and Wellness in Riverton, Wyoming. Phyllis was born on April 1, 1923, daughter of Fredrick J. and Ercell B. (Thoman) in Kimball, Nebraska. She graduated from Central High School in Washington, D.C. in 1941.
Morning Fog in valleys; Mostly Sunny and Dry for Thursday
Some fog will persist into the morning for snow-covered basins. Otherwise, the day looks to bring a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions. Fog is possible again tonight. Today’s highs will be in the low 40s for Dubois, the low 30s for Lander, Thermopolis and Worland, and the mid 20s for Riverton and Shoshoni.
Helen Hanway
Helen Hanway, 87, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Friday, January 6, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 165 17 Mile Road. The wake will follow after rosary. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
Case: Tax Reform Not Coming in the 67th Legislature
State Senator Cale Case spoke to Lander’s Rotary Club last week on issues spanning the state budget and tax reform, medical and mental health care, energy production, and the emergency services bill he’s sponsored that would allow counties to levy funds for ambulance services if approved by voters. He told the crowd that while the changing energy sector will force Wyoming to reexamine its tax structure, he felt state leaders would “kick the can down the road” yet again this session, and instead argue about social issues in Cheyenne.
Fatality Crash Reported East of Lander on Snavely Lane Wednesday afternoon
A 65-year-old woman was killed in a two vehicle collision reported at 4:51 Wednesday afternoon between Hudson and Lander on Snavely Lane. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash, killed was Cassaundra Vanvleet who was the driver of a Toyota Tundra pickup. The crash report indicated Vanvleet lost control of the pickup on ice/front and snow on the highway at milepost 87.7 on WYO 789 and slid into oncoming traffic striking a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on. The Tahoe rolled over in the borrow ditch, trapping the driver who was injured. The Tundra was disabled in the southbound lane. Traffic on Highway 789 was closed while the crash was investigated and the site cleared of the wreckage. Traffic was diverted onto the Lyons Valley Road. Seat belts were in use.
Superintendent Flanagan to Retire from Riverton District #25
Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre Flanagan submitted a retirement request to the board of trustees last night along with her husband Lars Flanagan which was accepted. Her husband’s resignation is effective at the end of the current school year and Dr. Flanagan’s term will end in June.
US Attorney sponsoring “Sextortion” Documentary: How to Keep Kids Safe
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr.
Riverton Senior Center will be closed Wednesday due to Weather
The Riverton Senior Citizens and Community Center will not be open on Wednesday, due to the weather. That word came early today as the snow continued to fall. That also means Meals on Wheels will not be delivered today.
1 dead, 2 injured in New Year’s Day fatal wreck
LANDER, Wyo. — One person was killed and two more injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Jan. 1 in Fremont County. A Ford F-350 pickup truck was headed westbound on Highway 28 when it met an eastbound snowplow. The plow caused whiteout conditions, disorienting the Ford’s driver. Due to the poor visibility and road conditions, the driver drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Tundra, driven by 56-year-old Wyoming resident Daniel Eubank, which was also eastbound.
Local Engineering Firm Made Donation to Riverton Medical District
Inberg-Miller Engineers of Riverton announced the donation of $7,000 to the Riverton Medical District for its new hospital. Pictured above are Jeremy Hernandez of Inberg-Miller and Corte McGuffey of the RHD receiving the check.
Sublette County Arrest Report for January 2 – January 8, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 2-January 8, 2022. Bryan Landers, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on January 6 on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane of travel, no insurance, and expired license plates. Andrew Young, of Rock...
Sheriff’s Office Finally Fully Staffed with Patrol Deputies but Needing More Employees Elsewhere
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was pretty busy this past year, but Sheriff Ryan Lee said the number of calls received, at 7,174, was close to the calls for service his office had in 2021. Lee presented the current staffing report at Tuesday’s county commission meeting, saying that all positions are full in his patrol division and that he is on target with his budget at the halfway mark of the fiscal year. “The staffing seems to have turned around as we’re receiving more qualified candidates now.” He also noted not as many candidates are washing out now as in previous years.
Seven Candidates, One PAC have Failed to File Election Documents
The Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has sent letters to seven candidates from the General Election who have not yet filed required financial statements with the county’s election office. In the letter, dated December 27th, County Attorney Patrick LeBrun has given the candidates 21 days to file their contributions and expenditures report or his office may fine them a penalty of $200.
