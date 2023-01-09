ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Mattel reannounces recall of Rock 'n Play sleepers after more infant deaths

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dbyh_0k8e54u700

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc's (MAT.O) Fisher-Price brand on Monday reannounced the recall of about 4.7 million "Rock 'n Play" sleepers, following at least eight more deaths that occurred after the original recall in 2019.

The product was launched in 2009 and first recalled a decade later after more than 30 infant fatalities were reported.

A total of about 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Monday.

Fisher-Price has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the deaths or whether the product was a "Rock 'n Play" sleeper in some of the reports, the CPSC said.

It was sold in major stores across the United States, including Walmart (WMT.N), Target (TGT.N), and online at Amazon.com (AMZN.O), from September 2009 through April 2019.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
Scary Mommy

15 Infants Have Died After Using A Recalled Sleep Rocker — So The CPSC Put Out A Second Recall

In April 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on nearly 700,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, along with a recall on an additional 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price. At the time, 11 infants had died, with the CPSC saying the deaths occurred once the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while not strapped in to the rockers, or other unknown circumstances.
NBC News

At least 100 deaths now linked to recalled Fisher-Price sleeper

Fisher-Price's recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleepers have now been linked to 100 fatalities, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday. The sleeper was first recalled in April 2019 following reports that infants had rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, "or under other circumstances," the commission said. Some 4.7 million units were affected.
CBS Detroit

Fisher-Price warns consumers not to use infant rockers as 8 deaths occurred after initial recall

(CBS DETROIT) - Fisher-Price is once again announcing the recall of its Rock n' Play Sleepers after eight additional infant fatalities were reported after the initial recall was made.The Rock n' Play Sleepers were recalled in April 2019 after over 30 fatalities were reported due to infants rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.Since the recall was first issued in 2019, about 70 more fatalities have been reported. This number includes eight fatalities that happened after the original recall announcement.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 100 deaths have happened while...
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
Eden Reports

Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs

As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Joel Eisenberg

Walgreens and CVS Limiting Pain Medications For Customers

Both prescription and over-the-counter pain meds are in short supply, say executives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com.
DogTime

Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs

As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
TEXAS STATE
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more

1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled

When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy