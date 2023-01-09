Read full article on original website
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022
A gun inside a raw chicken and a grenade are among the items that the Transportation Security Administration seized from airports in 2022.
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
AOL Corp
Officer threatens stranded airline passengers in viral videos
The holiday travel woes for a group of passengers on Southwest Airlines appeared to include being told by a police officer they could be arrested for trespassing if their flight got canceled and they refused to leave an area of Nashville International Airport. A TikTok video shared by passenger and...
TODAY.com
X-ray shows live boa constrictor hidden in passenger's carry-on in Florida
Transportation Security Administration officers recently stopped a passenger from flying with a snake in their carry-on bag. "There’s a danger noodle in that bag…" the pun-filled Instagram post from the official TSA account shared on Jan. 6 begins. "Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!"...
disneyfoodblog.com
Flight DELAYS and CANCELATIONS Affect Florida Airports
The airline industry has seen its fair share of problems in recent years, and this holiday travel season has been no different. From staffing shortages to extreme weather, traveling by air has been a gamble. And now, a different kind of issue is plaguing flights — and more specifically, flights into Florida.
CNBC
Arrive extra-early at these 15 U.S. airports—up to 3 hours—if you don't want to miss your flight
Going to the airport is often a daunting task. Between long security lines and the crowds in the terminal, giving yourself enough time to make it to your gate is essential. In a 2022 study, the travel experts at Upgraded Points analyzed 15 factors at 50 major U.S. airports to find the ones where it's most important for passengers to arrive early for domestic flights.
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
No snakes on a plane: "Emotional support" boa constrictor discovered by TSA
A woman attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint in Tampa International Airport last month, officials said. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a woman claimed the snake, named Bartholomew, was her emotional support animal, but after the airline was notified, it refused to let her have it on the plane.
Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
AOL Corp
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
A traveler at a Florida airport tried to bring a boa constrictor on a plane, calling it's an 'emotional support pet,' TSA said
TSA found the snake, named Bartholomew, in the woman's luggage while viewing the X-ray machine at Tampa International Airport.
Flights finally resume after FAA computer outage grounds airlines nationwide
BOSTON - Thousands of flights across the country were delayed and even grounded at one point because of an FAA safety alert system computer outage Wednesday morning."Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted just before 9 a.m. " We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."According to CBS News aviation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Notice to Air Missions System is the safety alert system that...
Johnson City Press
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
NEW YORK — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications “traced the outage...
Here’s Why All Domestic Flights Are Grounded Right Now
A Federal Aviation Administration system necessary for pilots to fly experienced a major outage, grounding planes nationwide.
Southwest Airlines cancellation meltdown shows no sign of letup at South Florida airports
The tsunami of Southwest Airlines holiday flight cancellations, accounting for more than half of flights scrubbed in the United States, showed no signs of receding on Wednesday.
France 24
US airports rumble back to life after computer outage grounds flights
US flights were slowly beginning to resume departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that forced a halt to all US departing flights. "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following an overnight outage...
Man Busted After Allegedly Entering Jet, Stealing Airport Vehicles
A man was arrested after jumping over an airport’s razor wire fence and getting inside a parked airliner, according to a report. The major security breach occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 6, according to WXIA-TV. After getting into the airport’s perimeter, the suspect managed to drive around in two Delta Airline F150 trucks and climb the stairs and go inside of a Southwest jet, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The alleged trespasser was said to have come face to face with an employee inside the jet’s cockpit before exiting the aircraft and ultimately being arrested. In a statement to Fox 5, Hartsfield-Jackson said airport employees had “followed protocol” during the incident. “[They] challenged the suspect to present his authorized credential, reported him to 911, maintained a safe distance while keeping him in sight and provided information to Atlanta Police officers responding to the incident,” the statement added.Read it at Fox 5 Atlanta
