Tennessee State

AOL Corp

Officer threatens stranded airline passengers in viral videos

The holiday travel woes for a group of passengers on Southwest Airlines appeared to include being told by a police officer they could be arrested for trespassing if their flight got canceled and they refused to leave an area of Nashville International Airport. A TikTok video shared by passenger and...
NASHVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

X-ray shows live boa constrictor hidden in passenger's carry-on in Florida

Transportation Security Administration officers recently stopped a passenger from flying with a snake in their carry-on bag. "There’s a danger noodle in that bag…" the pun-filled Instagram post from the official TSA account shared on Jan. 6 begins. "Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!"...
TAMPA, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Flight DELAYS and CANCELATIONS Affect Florida Airports

The airline industry has seen its fair share of problems in recent years, and this holiday travel season has been no different. From staffing shortages to extreme weather, traveling by air has been a gamble. And now, a different kind of issue is plaguing flights — and more specifically, flights into Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Arrive extra-early at these 15 U.S. airports—up to 3 hours—if you don't want to miss your flight

Going to the airport is often a daunting task. Between long security lines and the crowds in the terminal, giving yourself enough time to make it to your gate is essential. In a 2022 study, the travel experts at Upgraded Points analyzed 15 factors at 50 major U.S. airports to find the ones where it's most important for passengers to arrive early for domestic flights.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

No snakes on a plane: "Emotional support" boa constrictor discovered by TSA

A woman attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint in Tampa International Airport last month, officials said. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a woman claimed the snake, named Bartholomew, was her emotional support animal, but after the airline was notified, it refused to let her have it on the plane.
TAMPA, FL
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Flights finally resume after FAA computer outage grounds airlines nationwide

BOSTON - Thousands of flights across the country were delayed and even grounded at one point because of an FAA safety alert system computer outage Wednesday morning."Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted just before 9 a.m. " We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."According to CBS News aviation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Notice to Air Missions System is the safety alert system that...
Johnson City Press

Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

NEW YORK — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications “traced the outage...
France 24

US airports rumble back to life after computer outage grounds flights

US flights were slowly beginning to resume departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that forced a halt to all US departing flights. "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following an overnight outage...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Man Busted After Allegedly Entering Jet, Stealing Airport Vehicles

A man was arrested after jumping over an airport’s razor wire fence and getting inside a parked airliner, according to a report. The major security breach occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 6, according to WXIA-TV. After getting into the airport’s perimeter, the suspect managed to drive around in two Delta Airline F150 trucks and climb the stairs and go inside of a Southwest jet, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The alleged trespasser was said to have come face to face with an employee inside the jet’s cockpit before exiting the aircraft and ultimately being arrested. In a statement to Fox 5, Hartsfield-Jackson said airport employees had “followed protocol” during the incident. “[They] challenged the suspect to present his authorized credential, reported him to 911, maintained a safe distance while keeping him in sight and provided information to Atlanta Police officers responding to the incident,” the statement added.Read it at Fox 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA

