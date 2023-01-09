A man was arrested after jumping over an airport’s razor wire fence and getting inside a parked airliner, according to a report. The major security breach occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 6, according to WXIA-TV. After getting into the airport’s perimeter, the suspect managed to drive around in two Delta Airline F150 trucks and climb the stairs and go inside of a Southwest jet, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The alleged trespasser was said to have come face to face with an employee inside the jet’s cockpit before exiting the aircraft and ultimately being arrested. In a statement to Fox 5, Hartsfield-Jackson said airport employees had “followed protocol” during the incident. “[They] challenged the suspect to present his authorized credential, reported him to 911, maintained a safe distance while keeping him in sight and provided information to Atlanta Police officers responding to the incident,” the statement added.Read it at Fox 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO