In the early 2000s, hanging out at the mall with your friends was something almost every teenager did. Today teens hang out alone in their bedrooms staring at their phones and making tiktoks about being nonbinary for the approval of strangers
I'd rather go to the mall. I hate ordering on-line. sometimes item doesn't fit & it's a pain to send back & you have to worry about someone stealing your package.
people would rather stay at home & order stuff online. Instead of goin in person to a store. Now carriers like UPS fed ex amazon don't even require you to sign for deliveries. It's just total laziness....
Related
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey
Wildlife action plan promises to benefit at-risk NJ species
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
Hey, New York: Stop claiming New Jersey restaurants as your own! | Opinion
3 New Jersey Counties Named Among The Richest In America
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
Free NJ naloxone on-demand program will soon be launched
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
Stores in N.J. would have to offer paper coupons under proposed bill
These Are New Jersey’s Top 25 Breweries According To Residents
This Amazing New Jersey Hidden Gem Is Gaining National Attention
Do I have to pay taxes on my state pension?
America’s Best Breakfast Sandwich is Right Here in New Jersey
Pretty Tasty! The Oldest Candy Distributor is Right Here in New Jersey
Winning $1M ticket sold in NJ: Mega Millions grows to over $1 billion
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8