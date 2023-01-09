ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missy
2d ago

In the early 2000s, hanging out at the mall with your friends was something almost every teenager did. Today teens hang out alone in their bedrooms staring at their phones and making tiktoks about being nonbinary for the approval of strangers

Cathie Maisonet
2d ago

I'd rather go to the mall. I hate ordering on-line. sometimes item doesn't fit & it's a pain to send back & you have to worry about someone stealing your package.

Chuck Zimmerman
2d ago

people would rather stay at home & order stuff online. Instead of goin in person to a store. Now carriers like UPS fed ex amazon don't even require you to sign for deliveries. It's just total laziness....

Related
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:
92.7 WOBM

Wildlife action plan promises to benefit at-risk NJ species

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S. and because of that, people may lose sight of the fact that the state has a vast wealth of wildlife where there is diverse geography, and diverse climate, according to Alex Ireland, president, and CEO of NJ Audubon. There...
92.7 WOBM

Free NJ naloxone on-demand program will soon be launched

New Jersey residents will soon be able to anonymously get the opioid antidote drug naloxone for free at many pharmacies across the Garden State. The initiative, announced Tuesday y Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address, is part of an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in New Jersey.
LehighValleyLive.com

Do I have to pay taxes on my state pension?

Q. I retired from my job as a laborer for the Department of Public Works in my town in September 2021. I was at full retirement age at 66. I receive a monthly state pension of $1,180. I’m aware of a three-year pension exclusion. Given that my employer’s total contribution to the pension was $42,581, for federal tax purposes, can I use this exemption or do I need to pay full amount of taxes when I file?
92.7 WOBM

How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?

From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
