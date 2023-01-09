Read full article on original website
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
Panarin lifts Rangers over Wild 4-3 in shootout
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night. K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers moved to 4-0-2 since a 4-0 loss to Washington on Dec. 27.
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
Rangers have kept momentum rolling straight into 2023
NEW YORK – The New York Rangers kept their January momentum going in a big way on Tuesday night, using an Artemi Panarin goal in the shootout to squeak past the Minnesota Wild, 4-3, at Madison Square Garden. Having already recorded a nearly flawless start to the month, recording...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023
The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
Minnesota Wild Reportedly Getting Calls About Matt Dumba
The Minnesota Wild will likely keep Matt Dumba if they remain in a playoff spot. But what happens if the team falls out by the NHL trade deadline?
