Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Everyone loves 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Except for one writer at The Ringer.
"He's smart, accurate, and just big enough ... he still ended up as the 2022 draft's Mr. Irrelevant. That is how bad his arm is."
Yardbarker
Nick Bosa shares 49ers’ key to beating Seahawks in playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to accomplish the extremely difficult task of beating the same opponent three times in a season, and star pass-rusher Nick Bosa says there is one big key to victory for his team. Bosa told reporters on Tuesday that the 49ers’ goal heading into their...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Seahawks vs. 49ers wild-card game will be 'chess match' for coaches
The Seattle Seahawks are set to square off against the 49ers in San Francisco this Saturday to kick off Wild Card Weekend. Coach Pete Carroll is busy preparing his team to battle the familiar foe for the third time this year. Having dropped both regular-season matchups, Carroll and his squad...
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
49ers Notebook: Bosa, Niners “have a good idea” how to beat Seahawks; McCaffrey trade sent a message; Seattle’s improvement
The San Francisco 49ers are facing the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season and only the second time in playoff history. The advantage of facing an opponent multiple times is that you know what to expect. The 49ers believe that rematches typically come down to which team executes better.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Wild Card playoff matchup vs. Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Wild Card playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Brock Purdy are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
Report: Cardinals Request GM Interviews With Two Key 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals - now in search of a new general manager - may find their next leader out of San Francisco. The Arizona Cardinals are now in search of their first general manager since 2013 after the team announced Steve Keim would no longer be with the team on Monday morning, along with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Panthers, Cardinals request permission to interview 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans for head coaching jobs
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch joined KNBR on Thursday morning. He provided an update on defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who is expected to be a hot candidate for NFL head coaching vacancies. We already knew of the Houston Texans' and Denver Broncos' interests. Lynch informed listeners that those...
NBC Bay Area
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks
When Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions Sunday night, speculation immediately began that he may have played his last game in Green Bay — or anywhere. Rodgers only added fuel to that speculation in his...
49ers’ DeMeco Ryans calls interview requests “humbling,” but focus remains on Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to be a hot name in NFL head coaching searches. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have already formally requested permission to interview Ryans for their vacancies. However, right now, the defensive coordinator is focused on his next challenge—beating the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
49ers GM John Lynch on departure speculation: “No, I’m good”
When news broke that San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters had turned down interview requests from the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, it sparked speculation about the future of general manager John Lynch. Does Peters see an opportunity to slip into the 49ers' general manager role? Is Lynch...
Why DeMeco Ryans could realistically remain with the 49ers in 2023
With the NFL coaching carousel starting to unravel as teams look for their next head coach, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been receiving some recent steam as one of the hotter candidates in the current cycle. The feeling has been reciprocated by NFL teams as the second-year...
49erswebzone
