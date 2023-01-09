Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
How This Marshfield Resident Went From Being a Circus Performer to a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Man who spent New Year’s Eve weekend on Cape Cod reported missing
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — A man who spent New Year’s Eve weekend in Provincetown has been reported missing, authorities announced Monday. Investigators in Provincetown are turning to the public for help tracking down Bruce Crowley, 56, of Malden, according to the Provincetown Police Department. Crowley’s family reported him missing...
capecoddaily.com
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Eastham
EASTHAM – On Wednesday at about 2:20 PM, Eastham dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Brackett Road near the Cape Cod 5 bank. Upon arrival, crews found a male, approximately 60-years-old lying in the road with obvious trauma to his head. Due to an extended time for a […] The post Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents
YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age 26, 3 George Fernandez Way Apt. […] The post Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
'People are gonna die in the street': City official gets heated at meeting
Blow back from Revere, Massachusetts residents over a proposal to use the city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter draws a fiery response from City Councilor Marc Silvestri. CNN Affiliate WCVB reports.
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
whdh.com
Tenant reveals texts after New Year’s from husband of missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Tenants of an apartment in Revere owned by a missing Cohasset woman say they can’t believe the owner’s husband has been charged in connection with his wife’s disappearance. Mike and Mandy Silva say they’re rattled to learn that Brian Walshe has been ordered...
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich Police investigating report of dog being fatally struck by pickup truck that left scene
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a report of a black pick-up truck fatally striking a dog in Forestdale. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 5:15pm, the police received a report from a resident on Dana Road in Forestdale that a black pick-up truck with a white or yellow roof light bar had […] The post Sandwich Police investigating report of dog being fatally struck by pickup truck that left scene appeared first on CapeCod.com.
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's Day
( CNN ) - Massachusetts authorities are "working around the clock" to locate a woman and her three small children who have been missing since New Year's Day. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley stated during a news conference on Friday that a family member had last seen Ana Walshe at her residence in Cohasset at 4:05 a.m. on January 1.
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday. Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street. Norwood is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
WCVB
Uncovering Brian Walshe's past as search continues for missing wife, Ana
COHASSET, Mass. — Ana was a Serbian immigrant when she met Brian in 2008. The couple married 7 years later and now have three young sons.
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports
Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
‘He loved his whole family’: Family of man shot and killed on New Year’s Day speaks out
BOSTON — “He loved his kids, he loved his fiancé, he loved his whole family,” says Dewayne Cox, Jymall Cox’s brother. Jymall Cox was a father, son, finance, and Dewaye’s little brother. “He was quiet, he was to himself. Cool, calm, collected, respectful, everybody...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
Comments / 0