After being questioned by investigators, man who killed taqueria robbery suspect releases statement

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the attorney representing the man who shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week released a statement on his client's behalf. The statement said the shooter wishes to remain anonymous and outlines what happened at the restaurant, which is what's seen on the surveillance video from inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery and shooting. It goes on to say they believe the shooting is justified and a grand jury will reach the same conclusion.
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s husband, who is in his early 20s, is their top suspect and...
Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston

A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
