BET
Woman Arrested A Second Time In Fatal Shooting Of Black Cowboy ‘Ouncie Mitchell’
The woman accused of fatally shooting Black cowboy Demetrius Allen, 27, in September was arrested by the U.S. Marshal in Houston, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Friday (Jan. 6). LaShawn Denise Bagley, 22, was charged with one count of domestic violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge...
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
After being questioned by investigators, man who killed taqueria robbery suspect releases statement
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the attorney representing the man who shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week released a statement on his client's behalf. The statement said the shooter wishes to remain anonymous and outlines what happened at the restaurant, which is what's seen on the surveillance video from inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery and shooting. It goes on to say they believe the shooting is justified and a grand jury will reach the same conclusion.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s husband, who is in his early 20s, is their top suspect and...
Missouri City officer accused of assaulting boyfriend with police baton and Taser
The Houston mayoral candidate is charged with continuous family violence assault. In one instance, records say a video shows her yelling at her boyfriend and striking him multiple times with a baton.
HPD: Houston saw increase in property crime while violent crime decreased in 2022
HOUSTON — Though the number of violent crimes was down across the City of Houston last year, the number of non-violent crimes increased, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. Finner said non-violent crime was up 7% in 2022 compared to 2021, largely due to catalytic converter thefts, auto...
Man arrested in Louisiana in death of Alief ISD teacher, Sugar Land police says
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of popular Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan who was found shot to death in Sugar Land Saturday night, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. Sugar Land police said Charvas Thompson was arrested in Shreveport,...
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says
Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different liquor bottles before grabbing two of them and running out of the store without paying.
$1M bond set for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant, her unborn baby
HOUSTON — Nearly four months after a young mother-to-be was gunned down in north Harris County, her accused killer appeared in court Thursday morning. Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20 -- who was eight months pregnant -- and her unborn baby.
Click2Houston.com
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
Taco shop vigilante shot robber, returned stolen money
Late last Thursday night, a man allegedly attempted to rob a taco shop in Houston, Tex. However, a vigilante shot the man dead and returned the money to other patrons, authorities said.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
'It’s just a nightmare' | Houston bar owners sick of break-ins sleeping at their establishments
HOUSTON — Houston restaurant and bar owners are sleeping inside their establishments in an effort to stop bandits from raiding their liquor shelves and cash registers. For weeks, thieves have broken into their businesses, stealing thousands of dollars in cash and alcohol and causing significant damage each time. The...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
fox26houston.com
Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston
A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
