KHOU
Top Cholesterol Myths
HOUSTON — Jonny Bowden, Ph.D. explains Why lowering your cholesterol won't prevent heart disease and the statin-free plan that will. For more information on Jonny Bowden, click here. To purchase his book, "The Great Cholesterol Myth", click here.
'The sky isn’t the limit' | Scholarship recipient thankful for help from Houston Frontiers Club
HOUSTON — Meet Ashton Parker, one of the more than 1,000 students who received the Greater Houston Frontiers Club's (GHFC) MLK Memorial Scholarship. Parker, who went to Westfield High School, applied for the scholarship in the fall of 2021. Now 19, he's a sophomore at Southern University A&M College...
Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed
KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
Lisa Wells running for more than one reason!
When Lisa Wells takes to the Houston streets for the Aramco Half Marathon, she'll run for Mom, her health and for other MS survivors.
Houston City Council to decide whether to get rid of late fees for public libraries
HOUSTON — Soon, you may not have to pay a fine for returning a book late to a Houston public library. The Houston City Council is set to vote on Wednesday on whether to get rid of overdue fees, effective immediately. “We’ve worked with our financial department. We wanted...
defendernetwork.com
Texas Southern offering free mini-courses to community
The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7. The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four...
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
Man arrested in Louisiana in death of Alief ISD teacher, Sugar Land police says
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of popular Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan who was found shot to death in Sugar Land Saturday night, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. Sugar Land police said Charvas Thompson was arrested in Shreveport,...
Popular teacher killed in suspected domestic violence incident remembered by staff, students
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We're learning more about an Alief ISD teacher who was killed outside of her home over the weekend in Sugar Land. Wendy Duan, 28, was shot following what police believe was a domestic violence incident. While the manhunt for the shooter continues, students and staff are grieving the tragic loss of Ms. Duan.
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
KHOU
Poinsettias are a year-round plant
HOUSTON — Peter Nelson, with Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, started working in the water garden business in 1995. Nelson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Landscape Architecture. For more information on Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, visit nelsonwatergardens.com or give them a call at 281-391-4769. Sherri Harrah is co-owner...
'It’s just a nightmare' | Houston bar owners sick of break-ins sleeping at their establishments
HOUSTON — Houston restaurant and bar owners are sleeping inside their establishments in an effort to stop bandits from raiding their liquor shelves and cash registers. For weeks, thieves have broken into their businesses, stealing thousands of dollars in cash and alcohol and causing significant damage each time. The...
Farah Fratta family members to witness tonight's execution of cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, a man is set to die for hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Farah Fratta, a mother of three, was shot to death in her Atascocita home in 1994. KHOU 11 went through court records, interrogation videos and 911 tapes to better understand the murder and why her husband was found guilty of killing her.
Houston Hispanic community celebrates Three Kings Day
HOUSTON — The Hispanic community celebrated Three Kings Day Friday which means bakeries across Houston were crowded with customers looking to get their hands on a king cake. Three Kings Day is a Christian holiday that celebrates when the three wise men brought gifts to baby Jesus after his birth. It's celebrated in Mexican and Latin American communities with a big feast and gifts for kids, according to CBS News.
Online predator caught with 12-year-old in Stafford after being tracked in real-time, police say
In a case that spanned from Del Rio to Stafford, Texas, investigators said they caught an online predator in action with license plate reader technology.
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s husband, who is in his early 20s, is their top suspect and...
HPD: Houston saw increase in property crime while violent crime decreased in 2022
HOUSTON — Though the number of violent crimes was down across the City of Houston last year, the number of non-violent crimes increased, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. Finner said non-violent crime was up 7% in 2022 compared to 2021, largely due to catalytic converter thefts, auto...
3 Thieves Leave TJ Maxx in Katy, TX With Cart Full of Clothes
The fact that some people think that it’s okay to steal Is mind boggling to me. When I see videos being shared on social media like the one you can see below of the three young ladies stealing from TJ Maxx in Katy, Texas I am shocked. More than...
