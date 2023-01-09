ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Top Cholesterol Myths

HOUSTON — Jonny Bowden, Ph.D. explains Why lowering your cholesterol won't prevent heart disease and the statin-free plan that will. For more information on Jonny Bowden, click here. To purchase his book, "The Great Cholesterol Myth", click here.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed

KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
KATY, TX
thewestsidegazette.com

The Youngest Judge in Texas

Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas Southern offering free mini-courses to community

The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7. The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Poinsettias are a year-round plant

HOUSTON — Peter Nelson, with Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, started working in the water garden business in 1995. Nelson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Landscape Architecture. For more information on Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, visit nelsonwatergardens.com or give them a call at 281-391-4769. Sherri Harrah is co-owner...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Hispanic community celebrates Three Kings Day

HOUSTON — The Hispanic community celebrated Three Kings Day Friday which means bakeries across Houston were crowded with customers looking to get their hands on a king cake. Three Kings Day is a Christian holiday that celebrates when the three wise men brought gifts to baby Jesus after his birth. It's celebrated in Mexican and Latin American communities with a big feast and gifts for kids, according to CBS News.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s husband, who is in his early 20s, is their top suspect and...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
