Syracuse, NY

Breanna Stewart has a new signature shoe with PUMA

By Megan Hatch
 2 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse area basketball star, Breanna Stewart, has announced she has a new signature shoe with PUMA Hoops, the Stewie 1 Quiet Fire Women’s Basketball Shoes.

The athletic shoe ware company, PUMA, announced the WNBA MVP and Champion signed a partnership with the brand and will serve as a brand ambassador on and off the court.

Breanna Stewart hosts basketball camp at North Syracuse Junior High

Stewart’s shoe marks Puma Hoops first women’s signature basketball shoe in more than 10 years.

“I am proud to join the PUMA family,” Stewart told PUMA . “We share a vision to grow the sport and welcome everyone – specifically women and girls – globally. The genuine investment PUMA has shown to collaborate with and activate around women, including the commitment to a signature performance shoe, is something that I hope serves to raise the expectations and standards of the generations of basketball players who follow me.”

According to PUMA, Stewart’s shoe puts an end to the industry’s decade-long drought of an overdue collaboration.

The shoe design features a striking combination of neon yellow and contrasting black with a North Star-inspired upper paying tribute to her high school team, Cicero-North Syracuse.

“We are thrilled to welcome Breanna Stewart into our PUMA family,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing for PUMA in the announcement . “She embodies what it means to be a PUMA athlete with her on-court determination to her off-court activism for equality in all forms. We are excited to work together in many ways to not only be an advocate in the community but to also help grow the sport for women everywhere.”

Not only will Stewart be a brand ambassador, but she will also be part of PUMA’s “She Moves Us,” which is a new platform that celebrates women making a change in sports and inspiring other women around the world.

The shoe has a retail price of $120 and is available in the Lime Squeeze-PUMA Black color.

