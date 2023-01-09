Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, FloridaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health hospitals nearing capacity; non-emergency patients urged to go elsewhere
Lee Health hospitals are bursting at the seams and are at nearly 100%capacity. Now, they are warning you not to come to the emergency room unless you absolutely have to. “We are at nearly 100% capacity in our hospitals, very close to that,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief medical officer at Lee Health.
Charlotte County residents may wait up to 6 months for temporary trailers
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of people across southwest Florida are waiting on temporary housing. Now Charlotte County is announcing it could take 4 to 6 more months before anyone could get into temporary trailers. The reason is because of a lack of space. County leaders report more than...
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions and repairs needed at Franklin Park Elementary
Just a few of the complaints about portable buildings kids are learning in until their new school is built include dirty carpets and doors that won’t close. A spokesman from the Lee County School District told WINK News the temporary campus is safe, noting it received a certificate of occupation.
businessobserverfl.com
Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant
A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
Business owners fear affordable housing crisis will impact workforce
On Wednesday, people living in Collier County said their community is heading toward a housing crisis, sparking a community forum held by the non-profit, Greater Naples Leadership.
WINKNEWS.com
Issues, safety concerns arise at portables for Franklin Park Elementary School
Silent alarms not working, portable doors not locking, and poor air quality. These are some of the claims about the conditions at the temporary campus of Franklin Park Elementary from people in the community and even staff members. Former School Board member Gwyn Gittens said it was known for years...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port is closing on Jan. 12. That same day marks the application deadline for FEMA Individual and Small Business Administration assistance. While the application deadline approaches and the center is closing, things are...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA replaces Fort Myers Beach trailer that was in the wrong place
The FEMA trailer placed in the wrong spot on Fort Myers Beach has been replaced with the correct one. WINK News first reported on the FEMA trailer after learning it was the first on the island after Hurricane Ian. It’s officially been removed by FEMA because it couldn’t legally be there in the first place.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health doctor shows how AEDs save lives when cardiac arrest strikes
More than a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night football, he has been discharged from the hospital in buffalo after undergoing plenty of tests. As Hamlin continues to improve, the miraculous recovery is shining a spotlight on automated external defibrillators, handy pieces of equipment that save lives every day.
Cape Coral homeowner looking to get rid of house boat on dock
A Cape Coral man has been stuck living with a house boat on his dock since Hurricane Ian. A situation that is becoming more desperate by the day.
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Sawgrass community in Cape Coral to unveil townhome models
Dallas-based developer Centex will host a grand opening first look of Sawgrass, a new Cape Coral townhome community, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Sawgrass is planned for 230 townhomes in the Coral Lakes community in northeast Cape Coral with prices starting in the $300,000s. Copyright 2023 Gulfshore...
WINKNEWS.com
Why some Lee County homeowners are receiving code violations for hurricane repairs
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating for many, and now some are dealing with violations and small fines as they repair their homes. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer visited a neighborhood where nearly 20 homes have been hit with Lee County code violations. Homeowners say they’re not trying to get away with illegal work; they’re just trying to get their lives back.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rental prices and the SWFL housing crisis
A new study released on Tuesday said Cape Coral has the most overpriced rent in the country. WINK News could have Liseth Ceja telling our audience about this report however she isn’t in Southwest Florida yet. WINK News hired her in 2022, but she hasn’t been able to start...
Southwest Florida restaurants continuing to struggle to hire after Ian
"I have a feeling we turned away a lot of business today," said Shauna Shows, owner of the Rum Bucket Bar and Grill. She closed Monday to give her employees a break as she searches for more.
Group targets memory pills, cosmetics during ransacking of multiple Lee County pharmacies
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a gaggle of criminals who have stolen thousands in memory pills and cosmetics from multiple Lee County pharmacies. Crime Stoppers of SWFL is currently aware of five robberies at multiple Walgreens, including at stores in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and South Lee County.
Over $29 mill spent on Ian recovery efforts for Fort Myers; FEMA reimbursed 50%
$29,101,032.29 spent on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in the city of Fort Myers; 50% reimbursed so far by FEMA
WINKNEWS.com
Back to school for Lee County students after winter break
Tuesday is the first day back in school after winter break in Lee County, and not a day too soon for some parents and students. Some kids who spoke to WINK News couldn’t wait to return to school to see their friends again, while others could have done with another week off. Students had around 2 1/2 weeks off for winter break, which is normal. The School District of Lee County did not want to take away from the break to make up for hurricane days; instead, it turned a few half-days into full days, and some other days off are now regular school days.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
