Port Charlotte, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health hospitals nearing capacity; non-emergency patients urged to go elsewhere

Lee Health hospitals are bursting at the seams and are at nearly 100%capacity. Now, they are warning you not to come to the emergency room unless you absolutely have to. “We are at nearly 100% capacity in our hospitals, very close to that,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief medical officer at Lee Health.
WINKNEWS.com

Conditions and repairs needed at Franklin Park Elementary

Just a few of the complaints about portable buildings kids are learning in until their new school is built include dirty carpets and doors that won’t close. A spokesman from the Lee County School District told WINK News the temporary campus is safe, noting it received a certificate of occupation.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant

A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port is closing on Jan. 12. That same day marks the application deadline for FEMA Individual and Small Business Administration assistance. While the application deadline approaches and the center is closing, things are...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA replaces Fort Myers Beach trailer that was in the wrong place

The FEMA trailer placed in the wrong spot on Fort Myers Beach has been replaced with the correct one. WINK News first reported on the FEMA trailer after learning it was the first on the island after Hurricane Ian. It’s officially been removed by FEMA because it couldn’t legally be there in the first place.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health doctor shows how AEDs save lives when cardiac arrest strikes

More than a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night football, he has been discharged from the hospital in buffalo after undergoing plenty of tests. As Hamlin continues to improve, the miraculous recovery is shining a spotlight on automated external defibrillators, handy pieces of equipment that save lives every day.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New Sawgrass community in Cape Coral to unveil townhome models

Dallas-based developer Centex will host a grand opening first look of Sawgrass, a new Cape Coral townhome community, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Sawgrass is planned for 230 townhomes in the Coral Lakes community in northeast Cape Coral with prices starting in the $300,000s. Copyright 2023 Gulfshore...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Why some Lee County homeowners are receiving code violations for hurricane repairs

The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating for many, and now some are dealing with violations and small fines as they repair their homes. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer visited a neighborhood where nearly 20 homes have been hit with Lee County code violations. Homeowners say they’re not trying to get away with illegal work; they’re just trying to get their lives back.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral rental prices and the SWFL housing crisis

A new study released on Tuesday said Cape Coral has the most overpriced rent in the country. WINK News could have Liseth Ceja telling our audience about this report however she isn’t in Southwest Florida yet. WINK News hired her in 2022, but she hasn’t been able to start...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Back to school for Lee County students after winter break

Tuesday is the first day back in school after winter break in Lee County, and not a day too soon for some parents and students. Some kids who spoke to WINK News couldn’t wait to return to school to see their friends again, while others could have done with another week off. Students had around 2 1/2 weeks off for winter break, which is normal. The School District of Lee County did not want to take away from the break to make up for hurricane days; instead, it turned a few half-days into full days, and some other days off are now regular school days.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
SARASOTA, FL

