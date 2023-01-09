Read full article on original website
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wnewsj.com
Women’s Final: Wilmington 65, Muskingum 57 (UPDATED: With Photos)
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College Lady Quakers got back on track Wednesday night with a 65-57 home victory over the Muskingum Muskies thanks to a balanced offensive attack that saw three players in double figures, including Zahrya Bailey scoring a career-high 20 points. T he Lady Quakers break a...
wnewsj.com
Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers
Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
wnewsj.com
EC swimmers improving, compete in quad meet at Hi-Co Y
HILLSBORO — The East Clinton High School Astros swim teams competed Wednesday against Hillsboro, Notre Dame and River Valley high schools at the Highland County Family YMCA in Hillsboro. “I am encouraged with how our swimmers are coming along,” EC head coach Rich Garnai said. “Our squad is thin...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university
Among OSU’s most glaring if rarely noticed institutional failures is its so-called Campus Partners for Urban Community Development. As I demonstrate in detail in a forthcoming study, this almost 30 year front partners only with developers, never with or for urban community development. It actively neglects the University District whereby any measure of vision, planning, or common sense, its attention should focus.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester resident graduates from Iowa State University
AMES, IOWA — A Blanchester resident was one of nearly 1,800 graduates who received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Brighton Morris received a bachelor of science degree in animal science. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum. Beate Schmittmann, dean of the...
wnewsj.com
Schappacher visits Rotary Club
Butch Shappacher, of Schappacher Farms, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the meeting room at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Shappacher said that what once started as a hobby, Butch and Sherry Schappacher began Schappacher Farms in 1994, located in Mason, Ohio. In the summer of 2016, Butch, Sherry, their son AJ and his wife Bethany purchased what was formerly known as “Oak Lawn Farm,” a picturesque 50-acre farm located directly on State Route 73 just outside of downtown Wilmington in the heart of Clinton County.
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Great fall costumes
These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 12, 1967:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge predicted today a downturn in the percentage of American casualties in Vietnam this year. ‘The war would be pretty nearly over,’ Lodge added, once success is achieved in wiping out the threat from hardcore terrorists to Vietnamese villagers.”
neurologylive.com
Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program
The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
wnewsj.com
Marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in December:. • Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed,...
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
wnewsj.com
Junior varsity, junior high results from Saturday, Monday
Clinton-Massie was second and Wilmington third Saturday at the Wilmington Middle School Wrestling Invitational. Eaton won the tournament with 173 points while the Falcons were second (155) and the Hurricane third (134). East Clinton also competed in the tournament. Clinton-Massie had three champions — Carson Wissinger, Hunter Lance, Fischer Lance...
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: East Clinton 76, Bethel-Tate 46
WILMINGTON — East Clinton racked up a season-high 76 points in a 76-46 “home” victory over Southern Buckeye Conference National Division rival Bethel-Tate at Wilmington High School Monday. The game was moved from East Clinton High School because of repairs to the gym floor caused by water...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane sends signed football to UCMC, Hamlin
Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a Jan. 2 NFL game in Cincinnati, has returned to Buffalo to continue his recovery. With him, hopefully, is a piece of the Wilmington High School football program. Hurricane assistant football coach Koury Johnson, who lives in Cincinnati, delivered a signed football to the University...
AP Top 25: Where was Ohio State football in the final college rankings of 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s narrow semifinal loss to eventual repeat national champion Georgia did not change the Buckeyes’ position in the college rankings. Ohio State was No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 poll for 2022 — the same spot it occupied prior to the start of bowl season. With 1,394 points, the Buckeyes were 44 points behind Michigan for No. 3. That means that not all of the 63 voters had the Wolverines higher on their final ballot.
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
Look: Ohio State Football Player Undergoes First Chemotherapy Session
In mid-December, Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry announced that he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer,” he ...
