Fort Worth, TX

Upworthy

Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Property of Former Juneteenth Museum Catches Fire

A fire on the property and offices of the original Juneteenth Museum caught fire early Wednesday morning, Fort Worth fire officials say. Fort Worth fire officials said the building home to the original Juneteenth museum run by Miss Opal Lee caught on fire though the Lee family has told NBC 5 that is not the case. Instead, the building on the property that was affected was used as an office and barber shop.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Original Juneteenth museum burns in overnight blaze

FORT WORTH, Texas — A one-story home in Fort Worth – which once served as the original Juneteenth museum for close to 20 years – burned in an overnight fire, fire officials told WFAA. The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) said firefighters responded at approximately 1:15 a.m....
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced. 
ARLINGTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
MIDLAND, TX
republic-online.com

AHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's School

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Laura Rodriguez felt dizzy after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter for one of the first days of kindergarten. Then she began sweating as she walked the halls of the elementary school in Arlington, Texas. This made no sense. It wasn't separation anxiety.
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road

On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two children dead after being shot by 25-year-old man in Coahoma County

Two children are dead in Coahoma County after being shot, and authorities are trying to determine why he would do that. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown. An off-duty deputy that lived in the area responded to the scene immediately where he and other deputies found Marquez Griffin, 25, of Arlington, Texas, was holding a child at gunpoint.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
