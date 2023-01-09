Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
FBI Most Wanted Fugitive "El Gato" Arrested in 2013 Southlake Murder for Hire CaseA.W. NavesSouthlake, TX
Upworthy
Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Property of Former Juneteenth Museum Catches Fire
A fire on the property and offices of the original Juneteenth Museum caught fire early Wednesday morning, Fort Worth fire officials say. Fort Worth fire officials said the building home to the original Juneteenth museum run by Miss Opal Lee caught on fire though the Lee family has told NBC 5 that is not the case. Instead, the building on the property that was affected was used as an office and barber shop.
Original Juneteenth museum burns in overnight blaze
FORT WORTH, Texas — A one-story home in Fort Worth – which once served as the original Juneteenth museum for close to 20 years – burned in an overnight fire, fire officials told WFAA. The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) said firefighters responded at approximately 1:15 a.m....
'It didn't give us no time': Residents describe jumping from windows as fire rips through apartment building
DALLAS — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at an apartment complex that sent some tenants jumping from windows to safety. The fire happened around 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday at the Las Lomas Apartments on Stoneport Drive in Dallas. “I heard some hollering and screaming so...
Car smashes into Denton apartment, lots of damage but no injuries
There’s a big mess to clean up at a Denton apartment building where a car veered out of control Monday – crashing into the living room of one unit at the complex on Carroll Boulevard a few blocks from the UNT campus.
Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced.
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
Plano police investigating the death of a child brought to hospital late Sunday night
Plano police are still investigating the death of a child brought to the emergency room late Sunday night. Police say just before midnight a parent brought the child to Medical City Plano for medical treatment
republic-online.com
AHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's School
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Laura Rodriguez felt dizzy after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter for one of the first days of kindergarten. Then she began sweating as she walked the halls of the elementary school in Arlington, Texas. This made no sense. It wasn't separation anxiety.
Two charged in connection to Frisco purse-snatchings at Target, H-E-B stores
FRISCO, Texas — Two people have been charged in connection to November 2022 purse-snatching incidents at retail stores in Frisco, police announced Wednesday. In a news release, police said Tyler Payne, 31, and Thomas Cofer, 41, are being charged with theft and aggravated robbery in regards to two incidents at a Target and an H-E-B.
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after string of crimes in DFW, sheriff's department says
DALLAS — An aggravated robbery suspect has been hospitalized after leading officers on a chase Monday, resulting in a crash on Interstate 35 in Dallas, the sheriff’s department said. On Monday, Jan. 9 just before 2 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were alerted that the...
Contract workers injured during demolition of Fort Worth school building
It's not clear how many people were injured, but Keller ISD said no students or ISD employees were involved.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
WFAA
'Don’t go, Bob': Man survives sudden cardiac arrest in Dallas church
A pulmonologist sitting just feet away used CPR and an AED to revive Bob Richardson. But doctors say it doesn’t take a medical degree to save a life.
Driver killed trying to cross Loop 12 in Dallas
One person has died after being struck by traffic in Dallas Tuesday. Police learned the victim’s car had been involved in a minor crash on Loop 12 near I-30. He was crossing the freeway when he was struck and killed at the scene.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two children dead after being shot by 25-year-old man in Coahoma County
Two children are dead in Coahoma County after being shot, and authorities are trying to determine why he would do that. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown. An off-duty deputy that lived in the area responded to the scene immediately where he and other deputies found Marquez Griffin, 25, of Arlington, Texas, was holding a child at gunpoint.
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
Mesquite police hire gun-sniffing dog to detect weapons in schools
MESQUITE, Texas — In an effort to put an end to gun violence in schools, Mesquite police have a new way of detecting guns at those particular buildings. Police now have a gun-detecting dog that will go around the district. WFAA got to meet "Officer Ferris" and follow him...
