Bartlesville, OK

Middle school student suspended over rumored threats of violence

By Andy Dossett, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago

Bartlesville Police Department is investigating the rumor of a student making threats of violence at Central Middle School, resulting in an extra police presence Monday and the suspension of a student.

On Friday, Central Middle School administrators received numerous reports from parents and other school staff on Friday about the rumored threats. At the same time, similar reports were made to the BPD.

Over the weekend, Kerry Ickleberry, the school district's director of health and safety, worked with a school resource officer and others in the BPD to investigate the threats, according to BDP and the Bartlesville Public Schools.

"The police department had taken the issue seriously with a lot of cautionary steps to help ensure everyone's safety," said Capt. Andrew Ward. "It is very serious and we have extra officers on campus and everything and (it's) still currently under investigation."

The name of the suspended student is being withheld.

Even with extra police and the student suspension, students are still nervous about being at school today, said one Central Middle School parent who asked not to be named.

The parent received a message from the school informing them of the rumored threats and that the school district and police had taken action in response. But the parent said she decided to pick up her child early anyway.

"I felt secure that the schools had handled it," she said. "I didn't have any problems sending my kid to school this morning, but when he texted me telling me that the kids were talking about it at school and he was scared, I didn't want him sitting in school all day scared."

Ward said extra officers will remain on campus as long as necessary.

