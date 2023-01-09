ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
Seacoast Current

Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
saturdaytradition.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings for 2022 season released following national title game

The final AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022 college football season was released coming out of Monday’s national title game. With a steamrolling performance, Georgia captured its second straight title by taking down TCU. The Bulldogs land the No. 1 overall spot once again under Kirby Smart while TCU finishes the year at No. 2.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Chris Russo has ‘major problem’ with Georgia’s Stetson Bennett winning title at 25

Chris Russo does not like the idea of 25-year-old Stetson Bennett winning consecutive college football championships. Comparisons of Bennett’s age with various professional athletes in and out of the NFL have been plentiful this week. He’s older than Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert, all of whom are starting in the playoffs this weekend. On SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Unleashed” after Georgia demolished TCU 65-7, Russo excoriated this as unfair competition. “I have a major problem with Stetson Bennett, at 25 years of age, playing college football,” Russo said. “I can see it for one year. Last year he...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Stetson Bennett’s age sparks huge debate on Twitter

Stetson Bennett is not your typical college football senior, at age 25. So when the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback started out hot in the CFP National Championship, many fans felt compelled to debate his age on Twitter. Many fans poked fun at Bennett’s relatively advanced age, while others claimed his maturity...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral

Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Ryan Tannehill reveals bold future plans

The year started out very strong for the Tennessee Titans and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill as the team opened the year with a 7-3 record and appeared to be cruising toward the AFC South divisional title and another playoff appearance. But things quickly went downhill. The Titans lost their last seven games and Tannehill suffered a season-ending injury during that losing streak.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.  Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season.  Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Comeback

NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes

It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move

The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Yazmina Gonzalez, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler’s Girlfriend

One-time Netflix star Spencer Rattler is putting off the NFL for a bit to return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for another season. That means he will be away from his high school sweetheart for a little longer. But Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, isn’t shy about showing how proud she is of her boyfriend. They’ve been together since they were teens, and she even appeared in QB1: Beyond the Lights. So we reveal more about her background in this Yazmina Gonzalez wiki.
COLUMBIA, SC
