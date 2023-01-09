Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno
Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
Ayakashi Triangle Releases Anime Opening: Watch
Ayakashi Triangle has now made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the new slate of releases hitting as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with the anime's first episode comes its opening theme sequence! Kentaro Yabuki's newest manga series has been getting a lot of attention among manga fans over the past year as not only did the series notable move from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the exclusive Jump+ app, but it also lost its English simulpub release due to the nature of the content found in the manga (which is like many of Yabuki's series from the past).
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reveals New Poster Featuring The Next Generation Cast
Paramount+ has released a new poster for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The poster debuted on Monday during the show's panel at the TCA winter 2023 press tour. Both featured the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The poster includes Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marin Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. The poster also features returning Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.
Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Disney Plus, Crunchyroll, Hulu in Sub or Dub?
Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers manga may be over now, but its second-season TV anime adaptation is just beginning. With Liden Films adapting the manga's Christmas Showdown Arc (Black Dragon Arc), here’s where everyone can watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2 online!. For a total of 24 episodes, the first...
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s James Gunn Explains How Rocket Is The ‘Secret Protagonist’ Of The Franchise
It looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be a big movie for Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Back Jolyne
The Stone Ocean came to an end on Netflix last year, with Jolyne Cujoh experiencing a controversial ending thanks to the battle waged against the villainous priest known as Pucci. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm if the next arc of the series, Steel Ball Run, will be receiving an anime adaptation, Jotaro Kujo's daughter remains a heavy hitter following the latest season's conclusion as one cosplayer has shared the take on the franchise's first, and only, female protagonist.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Promo Teases a Villain's Big Comeback
My Hero Academia recently brought the Paranormal Liberation War to an end in the sixth season of the Shonen franchise's anime adaptation, and while the heroes young and old were able to barely claim victory, the series is taking things from bad to worse. While Shigaraki was defeated, the decaying new wielder of All For One is wasting little time in proceeding with his plans after his loss, which will see some familiar nefarious faces return to the television series after being away for quite some time.
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
Dragon Ball Artist Inks Superhero Goten and Trunks in New Video
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a brand new arc in the manga starring Goten and Trunks as they become young superheroes leading into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the series has shared a new look at the duo with a fun new sketch shared through a slick new video! The Super Hero arc of the manga started last year with the first new chapter of the series released following a several month hiatus, and it was definitely something fans did not expect given than it seems to be on a much different scale than what had come before.
Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot
Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
Too Late for Henry Cavill: Even the Closest One-To-One Adaptation of ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Could Not Make Him Stay
At the beginning of the film, Justice League (2017), Henry Cavill, as Superman said, “Hope is like car keys. Easy to lose, but if you dig around, it’s usually close by.” However, now that it is officially announced the fan-favorite Witcher will not be around after season 3 of the show, maybe many hopes are shattered. There is a debate among fans about the reason for Cavill’s departure. But one popular opinion is that the show was deviating from the source materials. But now, is it too late for Geralt to stay?
Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
Pokemon Cosplay Shows Off the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia
Pokemon recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary by bringing back some of the biggest names from the anime's past for new battles over the course of Pokemon Journeys, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of why Cynthia's such a heavy hitter as the Sinnoh League Champion! As part of the 25th Anniversary anime series, Pokemon Journeys saw Ash Ketchum taking on some big names from his past, and that meant that fans got to see some of the battles that they have been asking to see for a very long time through the years of the anime franchise's releases thus far.
My Hero Academia Theory Unpacks La Brava's Biggest Secret
My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter brought back a surprising character in La Brava, the assistant to the villain known as Gentle Criminal who was far less evil than the likes of Shigaraki and Overhaul, but still caused some problems for Deku and his friends. While her comeback was a shock, the fact that she seems to be working on the side of the heroes this time around made it even more eye-opening, with an old theory not only forecasting her return but also hinting at her past in the hacking world.
