deltastate.edu
Lonnie Webb Allen Earns DSU Degree After 50 Year Break from Classroom
CLEVELAND, Miss. — It’s never too late to garner an education. For Lonnie Webb Allen, that meant time spent on the Delta State University campus finishing her degree after a 50-year absence from campus. The mother of two daughters, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild stand as an inspiration to faculty and students alike.
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
deltanews.tv
Coahoma County Death Investigation
A Coahoma county man is in custody this morning. 25 year-old Marquez Griffin has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Delta News anchor Makayla Marsalis has more details on this story.
wtva.com
Special election for Mississippi House District 23 goes to a runoff
(WTVA) — Unofficial results show Tuesday's special election for state House District 23 will be decided in a runoff on the final day of the month. Ballots from Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties show Andy Stepp with 1,142 votes, or 48.49 percent, and Perry Van Bailey with 896 votes, or 38.05 percent.
deltadailynews.com
Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department Responds to House Fire
The Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department responded with other fire departments to a large house on fire along Shaw Rd. in Drew. According to information released by the department, units arrived to find heavy fire in the rear and through the roof of a single story Craftsman-style home. Firefighters used a master stream/deck gun to control fire at the rear and then made entry to extinguish the remainder with hand-lines.
Mississippi man dead after being shot in the head Christmas Day
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot in the head on Christmas Day in Carroll County, Mississippi. Carroll County deputies said they responded to a shots fired call on Carroll County Road 65 on Sunday, December 25 just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found […]
