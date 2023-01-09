The Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department responded with other fire departments to a large house on fire along Shaw Rd. in Drew. According to information released by the department, units arrived to find heavy fire in the rear and through the roof of a single story Craftsman-style home. Firefighters used a master stream/deck gun to control fire at the rear and then made entry to extinguish the remainder with hand-lines.

BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO