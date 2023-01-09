Read full article on original website
New peripheral nerve stimulation treatment gives patients upper hand on pain management
It doesn’t matter what type of pain someone is in or how complex their situation appears to be, Dr. Eric Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas always seem to have the perfect solution for their patients’ needs. Admittedly, a lot of that has to do with their insistence on being at the forefront of an industry that is constantly producing innovative ways to deliver lasting pain relief when it matters most.
hcplive.com
Early Urate-Lowering Treatment did not Increase Flare Severity, Duration in Patients with Gouty Arthritis
Findings support the concept of early urate-lowering therapy in patients experiencing gout flare under adequate prophylactic treatment. Early aggressive control of hyperuricemia, using probenecid 500 mg, in patients with gouty arthritis (GA), a chronic systemic disease with recurrent acute monoarthritis, did not significantly increase gout flare severity or duration, according to a study published in European Journal of Medical Research.1.
hcplive.com
Pars Plana Vitrectomy Associated with High Retinal Reattachment, but Low Final Vision
Higher preoperative visual acuity in patients with dTRD was associated with higher vision after PPV, suggesting the importance of early intervention. Pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) may be an effective strategy to achieve retinal reattachment after tractional retinal detachment in people with diabetes (dTRD), although final postoperative visual acuity (VA) remained low in these patients.
MedicalXpress
Shockwave intravascular lithotripsy-assisted TMVR shows promise for patients with severe stenosis and regurgitation
In recent years, transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) treatment and technology has evolved, but procedure-related morbidity remains a concern. A new study published today in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions shows promise for intravascular lithotripsy (IVL)-assisted TMVR to treat a severely calcified mitral valve in a patient with severe stenosis and mitral regurgitation (MR).
infomeddnews.com
SynerFuse Announces Solo Spine Surgeon Implants 8th Patient in Integrated Spinal Fusion and DRG Neuromodulation Proof-of-Concept Study
Justin Zenanko, CEO of SynerFuse, Inc., a Minnesota-based medical device company, is pleased to announce that for the first time in the world, a solo spine surgeon performed the groundbreaking SynerFuse procedure. Rohan Lall, MD, at once both performed a spinal fixation procedure and implanted a neurostimulator with leads on the eighth patient in the company’s proof-of-concept study.
