KHBS
Arkansas politicians react to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Inaugural Address
Reaction to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Inaugural Address varied by party. Republican lawmakers said they're excited to start working on her agenda. "I thought she did a great job of painting a vision of the state of Arkansas," Sen. Justin Boyd. "Now it's time to take that vision and put the details in."
Arkansas teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field.
Gov. Sanders issues another school-focused executive order
On her second day in office, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued another executive order pertaining to education in The Natural State.
KATV
Arkansas Dems: Yes to Pre-K expansion; no to school vouchers, eliminating state income tax
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday morning, Senate Minority Leader Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, and House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, announced their goals for the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. “Arkansas made history with the inauguration of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the first woman to hold that office. We...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Springdale high school shows vision of what Governor Sanders looks to accomplish
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday, during her inauguration speech, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued her push for better education in Arkansas. "As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world," Sanders said during her speech. Sanders...
Damien Echols asks Arkansas Supreme Court to order hearing on forensic testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Damien Echols of the West Memphis Three filed an appeal Monday, Jan. 7, 2023, asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to reverse a Crittenden County Circuit Court decision denying forensic testing on his behalf. Attorneys for Echols have been pushing to use new technology to test certain...
KHBS
Jury continues to hear testimonies in the Jan. 6 Richard Barnett trial
WASHINGTON — Wednesday was the third day of the trial of Richard Barnett. The Gravette man is facing several charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. On Wednesday, the jury heard from a total of three different witnesses. Emily Berret, who was a part of Nancy Pelosi's...
