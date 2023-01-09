Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He's Been Blackballed From The NBA: "I Could've Played In The League Another 6 Years"
Enes Kanter Freedom said he could have played for 6 more years in the NBA, and that he's been blackballed from the NBA.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
NBC Sports
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Matt Barnes reveals why Chris Paul is disliked by a lot of NBA players
Chris Paul may be considered one of the best point guards in NBA history but that doesn’t mean he has the best reputation among his peers
"Do I regret not playing anymore? Hell no, I don’t wanna play! - Allen Iverson on why he was perfectly content when he retired from the NBA
Off the court, what Iverson also considered a challenge was balancing his financial assets, which he admitted impacted his livelihood.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Draymond Green On Boston Celtics Fans In The NBA Finals: "I Had Never Openly Heard So Many Racist Remarks While On The Court."
Draymond Green blasted Celtics fans for their conduct during the NBA Finals, as he stated that he had never openly heard so many racist remarks on the court.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Sibling rivalry takes FedExForum: Jones, Grizzlies top the Spurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Grizzlies and Spurs tied at 109 with just under six minutes to go in the fourth, Tyus Jones snaked around a screen and got to the free throw line for a pull up midrange jumper. His younger brother Tre Jones was the one chasing him off the screen and recovered well enough to contest, but it didn’t make a difference.
KENS 5
Spurs nearly complete comeback, but fall to Grizzlies 135-129
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-29) put up another good fight until the end of their second game in a row in Memphis, but wound up falling to the Grizzlies 135-129. Seven Spurs scored in double figures and they came back from big deficits to make it a one-possession game in the final minute, but Ja Morant led Memphis to the win with 38.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission
Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
KENS 5
Rookie midseason grades; Spurs-Grizzlies game preview | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to hand out some Spurs rookie midseason grades for Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Malakai Branham. Also, a quick Spurs-Grizzlies game-day preview. All this and more on this new...
KENS 5
Spurs lose again vs. Grizzlies; team makes NBA history | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to recap the Spurs' second-straight loss to the Grizzlies. Also, the Spurs make NBA history. All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs. Subscribe to Locked...
Draymond Green says Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foul issues are key to Memphis Grizzlies' playoff success
Michigan State basketball has a great fraternity of players who have achieved amazing success after their careers at MSU. There may be none better in recent history in that regard than Draymond Green and Jaren Jackson Jr.. Green, who looks like a future Hall of Famer at this point given...
KENS 5
Grizzlies 121, Spurs 113: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-113. Tre Jones had 18 points and seven assists to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 16 points. Malakai Branham finished with 12 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
KENS 5
Another 'L' on the season. Recapping the Spurs' loss against the Grizzlies | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to recap the Spurs' loss to the Grizzlies. Also, the Spurs are on the verge of making NBA history. All this and more on this new episode of Locked On...
Ja Morant gifts gear to Grizzlies fan who had signed ball stolen
Ja Morant reached out to a young Grizzlies fan whose prized basketball was stolen at Monday's game against San Antonio, invited her to Wednesday's rematch and gifted her with a jersey and Ja 1 Nike shoes.
