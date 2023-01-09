ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
WATN Local Memphis

Sibling rivalry takes FedExForum: Jones, Grizzlies top the Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Grizzlies and Spurs tied at 109 with just under six minutes to go in the fourth, Tyus Jones snaked around a screen and got to the free throw line for a pull up midrange jumper. His younger brother Tre Jones was the one chasing him off the screen and recovered well enough to contest, but it didn’t make a difference.
MEMPHIS, TN
KENS 5

Spurs nearly complete comeback, but fall to Grizzlies 135-129

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-29) put up another good fight until the end of their second game in a row in Memphis, but wound up falling to the Grizzlies 135-129. Seven Spurs scored in double figures and they came back from big deficits to make it a one-possession game in the final minute, but Ja Morant led Memphis to the win with 38.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
KENS 5

Grizzlies 121, Spurs 113: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-113. Tre Jones had 18 points and seven assists to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 16 points. Malakai Branham finished with 12 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy