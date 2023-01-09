Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Are The 20% Dividend Yields Being Offered By Treasury Buy/Write ETFs The Real Deal? So Far, Yes.
When it comes to analyzing a dividend yield, the old adage of "if it seems too good to be true, it probably is" is a good rule of thumb to follow. All sorts of stocks, ETFs and CEFs offer yields of 10% or more, but a lot of them prove unsustainable. High yields on stocks can be a result of a cratering share price and an impending dividend cut. CEFs often have fixed distribution yields that they can't generate the necessary gains or income to support. If not one of those reasons, the market environment may simply be ready to turn and push a sector or style out of favor.
msn.com
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Invest Confidently in Right Now
To invest confidently, an investor should feel comfortable with a company's ability to maintain its earnings, debt obligations, and dividend payments, and ideally, continue growing. In an uncertain economic environment, that can prove challenging as impacts from weakened demand and spending aren't fully known. It may not seem like there...
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
msn.com
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Goldman Sachs To Unveil 3,200 Job Cuts Ahead of Muted Q4 Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Free Report shares moved higher in pre-market trading amid reports that the investment bank is set to begin a steep round of job cuts later this week. Multiple media reports suggest Goldman is likely to eliminate around 3,200 positions, the bulk of them centered...
Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses
Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
Dow makes big move on Friday as tech stocks lift Nasdaq
Stocks rallied on Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 700 points during trading as sluggish technology stocks boosted the Nasdaq Composite and U.S. Tech 100.
Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Jan. 13, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005022/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
msn.com
3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy in January
This past year could have been better for equity investors. 2022 was one of the worst performances by the S&P 500. It lost 18.1% this past year, the seventh-worst year on record. Mid-cap dividend stocks to buy fared much better. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) tracks the performance...
msn.com
Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets
(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs of 2022
The S&P 500 (SPY) finished 2022 down 18%, its worst year since 2008. If you were overweight in tech, growth, high beta or small-caps or high beta, your portfolio's performance was likely even worse. If your portfolio was tilted towards dividend stocks, you didn't do nearly as bad. The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), a proxy for all dividend payers, lost a mere 4% last year. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) did slightly worse, losing a little more than 6%. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) actually managed to finish the year flat.
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
Comments / 0