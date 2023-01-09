This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the Brentwood Village Trailer Park, 3505 South Grand Avenue, in reference to a reported physical domestic disturbance. The disturbance was later confirmed to be only verbal. Deputies identified a subject on scene as Dakota Gibson, 21, Homeless, and confirmed he had an active Pettis County warrant for his arrest on charges of Assault in the 4th Degree. Gibson was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash or surety bond of $1500. No additional charges are being sought at this time.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO