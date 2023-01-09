Read full article on original website
Bond raised for Eldon man facing multiple drug cases
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
Sedalia Police Reports for January 12, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, the Sedalia Police Department took an assault report in the lobby of the Police Station. The victim reported that she was assaulted by a person known to her the previous day in the 500 block of East 10th Street. Charges have been submitted to the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Last of three arrested during large drug raid in Camden County has trial rescheduled
A Camden County man linked to a sizeable drug bust at the Lake of the Ozarks is granted a continuance. Russell Stamm, of Linn Creek, had been scheduled for a five-day jury trial to begin Monday. But instead, the judge granted Stamm’s request. On Tuesday, the judge scheduled Stamm’s new trial to begin July 10.
Columbia teen accused of robbing drug dealer is denied bond
A Columbia teen charged with a drug-related shooting last fall is denied bond once again. Anthony Smith, Jr., 17, was arrested in late December and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Smith was originally held with no bond but had requested that bond be set. On Wednesday, Boone County Judge Kim Shaw denied that request, ruling Smith presented a danger to the community.
Drug House Closed in Butler by Bates County Law Enforcement
On 1/10/2023 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 100 N Olive Butler Mo 64730. During the execution of the search warrant two people who live at the residence were detained at the residence. Illegal items were recovered from multiple locations in the residence to include; a loaded syringe, spoons and glass containers with methamphetamine residue, straws with methamphetamine residue, Tin with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue and multiple digital scales with methamphetamine residue.
Second Columbia teen charged with drug-related shooting last October
A second Columbia teen is now charged with a shooting with injuries that occurred last October. Tyler Lopinto, 17, was charged last Friday with first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held with no bond. His...
One man hospitalized following police standoff in Columbia
One man is injured following a police standoff on Columbia’s eastside. The Columbia Police Department reports it was called Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., to a disturbance with a weapon in the 4200 block of Clark Lane. When officers arrived, they were met with an adult male suspect armed with a firearm. The man barricaded himself inside a residence.
Charges pending against Morgan County man following Miller County pursuit
Charges are pending against a Morgan County man, accused of leading officers in Miller County on a vehicle pursuit. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Eldon police officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on Burkle Lane. The driver and two passengers eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver and passengers have not been found, but deputies say they are not believed to be in the area.
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 10, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the Brentwood Village Trailer Park, 3505 South Grand Avenue, in reference to a reported physical domestic disturbance. The disturbance was later confirmed to be only verbal. Deputies identified a subject on scene as Dakota Gibson, 21, Homeless, and confirmed he had an active Pettis County warrant for his arrest on charges of Assault in the 4th Degree. Gibson was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash or surety bond of $1500. No additional charges are being sought at this time.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
Columbia man arrested for armed robbery of adult boutique
A Columbia man is arrested for the armed robbery of an adult boutique. Jawan Avant, 27, was arrested for first-degree robbery Tuesday morning. Columbia Police say Avant walked into Passion’s Adult Boutique on the Business Loop last Thursday night, armed with a handgun. He allegedly fired one shot into the ceiling before demanding money from the cashier and taking off with on foot with the cash.
Columbia man killed in officer-involved shooting on city's eastside
A Columbia man is killed in an officer-involved shooting on the city’s eastside. Jordan Pruyn, 28, was shot following a police standoff in the 4200 block of Clark Lane around 5:45 Wednesday night. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the address just after 1:00 yesterday afternoon...
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 45-year-old Nathaniel Vanderlinden failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and the motorcycle overturned. Vanderlinden was ejected from the motorcycle.
Trial delayed again for Camden County man accused of providing fatal dose of drugs to his mother
A Camden County murder suspect’s trial is delayed once again, against his wishes. Dereck Beck, of Camdenton, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter for his mother’s death. He’s accused of giving his mother a controlled substance that he made with illicit ingredients in January 2021 that led to her death.
Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children
A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Columbia woman arrested for suspicious death linked to MU dorm
A Columbia woman is arrested for murder after unidentifiable human remains are found on the city's northside following a welfare check at a residential hall on the MU campus. The Columbia Police Department reports officers with the University of Missouri Police Department were dispatched Tuesday night to a welfare check at Hudson Hall. The investigation led officers to a location in the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers located the remains. Police say the circumstances the remains were found in appeared to be suspicious.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
Columbia man accused of punching officer, trying to grab his gun
A Columbia man is behind bars, accused of assaulting a police officer and trying to grab his service weapon. Charles Nichols, 24, is charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, fourth-degree assault on a special victim, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday. He is being held without bond, but a bond hearing is scheduled for this afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 9.
Sedalia Man Injured In Highway 127 Crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by 45-year-old Nathaniel L. Vanderlinden of Sedalia, was on Missouri 127, north of Hinken Road (south of Green Ridge) around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The Kawasaki came to rest in a ditch.
