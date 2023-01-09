ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Three Prospects for Cardinals to Watch in 2023 National Championship Game

By Donnie Druin
 2 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals won't have to wait long until they're on the clock when the NFL Draft rolls around. With loads of talent for both the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs, here's who you should watch for tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is merely hours away, and we couldn't have two different stories battling it out at SoFi Stadium. The Georgia Bulldogs hope to become the first back-to-back winners since Alabama did so in 2011-12 while the TCU Horned Frogs began the season unranked and are in search of their first national title since 1938.

The Arizona Cardinals - possessing the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - aren't interested in the color of confetti that rains down but rather the potential prospects that are fighting for the trophy.

Talent boasts itself on both sides of the matchup tonight. Here's who to watch for:

Andrew Harbaugh: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmCFb_0k8e1tFj00

The TCU offense has been averaging 41.1 PPG this year and has a top-ten offense in terms of YPG, most of that is generated through their passing game between Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan and wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Kelee Ringo matching up with and shutting down Johnston as much as he can. Ringo has had rumblings about his ability and how it translates to the NFL but if he performs in this game that would go a long way to shutting everything down.

Richie Bradshaw: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4Sxt_0k8e1tFj00

If you're looking for a physical specimen at the wide receiver position, Johnston is your guy. The 6'4" 215 lbs. receiver has deep speed and the athletic profile that teams dream of at the position. Johnston can take the top off a defense and be equally dominant at the catch point making him a deadly asset to any offense. Averaging 19.0 yards per reception for his career, the Georgia Bulldogs number one priority in this game must be to identify where #1 is on the field at all times.

Donnie Druin: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3BTX_0k8e1tFj00

The Cardinals will certainly be in the market for an offensive lineman when April rolls around, and Georgia's Broderick Jones could ultimately emerge as the top prospect in his class. He very well provides talent well enough to be drafted in the first round as his one pressure allowed on 40 pass-rushing snaps (PFF) during the Peach Bowl was more than impressive. The athleticism and tools are there for him to make any team that selects him better.

Phoenix, AZ
