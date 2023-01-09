ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

NFL Draft Profile: James Jackson, Offensive Lineman, South Alabama Jaguars

By The NFL Draft Bible
James Jackson
South Alabama Jaguars

#1
Pos: iOL
Ht: 6020
Wt: 330
Hand: 928
Arm: 3338
Wing: 8018
40: 5.40
DOB: 11/5/1998
Hometown: Pascagoula, MS
High School: Pascagoula
Eligibility: 2023

