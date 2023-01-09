ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Suez Canal Back to ‘Regular’ Traffic After Bulk Carrier Engine Failure

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KNfu_0k8e1qbY00

Suez Canal Back to ‘Regular’ Traffic After Bulk Carrier Engine Failure

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Uvalde School Police Chief Admits Delay Against Shooter Out of Fear for Officers' Lives

"For months questions have swirled around the lack of action taken by officials during the 2022 Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Now some never-before-seen video is providing new insight.In an exclusive video obtained by CNN, Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, then the Uvalde school police chief, told investigators that he didn't immediately send in help to stop the shooter out of fear that others could be killed."We have him contained –- and I know this is horrible and I know it's [what] our training tells us to do but — we have him contained. There's probably going to be some deceased in there, but we don't need any more from out here," he said.Arredondo waited more than an hour after the shooting began to send in officers to neutralize the shooter. According to the Associated Press, there were enough officers and weaponry on the scene to move in after just three minutes.Shortly after the school shooting, Col. Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, admonished Arredondo and said he prioritized the lives of trained officers above the lives of children."
UVALDE, TX
Cheddar News

World Economic Forum Says 'Cost-of-Living' Crisis Is Delaying Climate Action

"Even for the world's economic elite, the future is looking pretty bleak. The World Economic Forum on Wednesday released its annual Global Risks Report, which found that global leaders are more concerned about issues such as inflation and food security than climate change. Based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts and industry leaders, the report found that respondents identified climate change is the biggest challenge facing the globe in the longer-run, but that the cost of living is the more immediate concern for most countries. "Cost of living dominates global risks in the next two years while climate action failure...
Robb Report

How the Radical, Fuel-Efficient ‘Flying V’ Airplane Could Replace Jumbo Jets

The Flying-V, an experimental aircraft that promises significantly greater fuel efficiency over more conventional commercial jet designs, is moving towards a larger, more complicated version since the scaled, 10-foot model took flight in 2020  in Germany. The Flying-V was designed as a fuel-efficient, long-range aircraft in which the passenger seating, fuel tanks and baggage hold are built into the wings. The aircraft will eventually have a 214-foot wingspan. Research shows that the unusual design stands to gain up to 20 percent better fuel efficiency than an Airbus A350 jetliner, considered today’s most advanced design. At full scale, the Flying-V would seat 315...
Cheddar News

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Splashes Down Off Coast of Florida

"A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the private space company.  The company said its recovery team has retrieved the capsule, and the "critical science" on board are now being transported to researchers at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center The unpiloted supply ship  departed the International Space Station on Monday after a month and a half visit. The ship delivered more than 7,700 pounds of supplies to the station and will return with empty high pressure oxygen and nitrogen gas tanks to be refilled for future missions. SpaceX has now completed 26 supply missions to the space station. "
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart to Provide $7M in Scholarships to Philly-Area Private Schools

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart attend Fanatic Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) Rapper Meek Mill, comedian Kevin Hart, and the CEO of sports retailer Fanatics, Michael Rubin, are set to pay it forward and provide a low and moderate income students with some much needed cash to attend private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cheddar News

AT&T Digital Landline Customers Won't Be Able to Get the 411 From Now On

"AT&T has officially discontinued its nationwide 411 service for digital landlines.With the expansion of the internet's search capabilities, information services from telecom providers have essentially become obsolete. AT&T had made the announcement about ending 411 and operator services late last year."Nearly all of these customers have internet access to look up this information," an AT&T spokesperson told CNN.The move is part of a larger plan to shore up AT&T's business after the service had already ended for the company's wireless customers more than a year ago.The service isn't completely going away, however. Customers using home landlines can still access operator-assisted services for a fee. Other major carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile have also instituted similar practices."
Cheddar News

NYC Nurses Return to Work After Ending Three-Day Strike

" More than 7,000 nurses at two New York City hospitals are headed back to work after a three-day strike for safe staffing. The New York City Nurses Association (NYSNA) agreed on a contract with Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx that includes "concrete enforceable safe staffing ratios," according to the union. "NYSNA nurses have done the impossible, saving lives night and day, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we’ve again shown that nothing is impossible for nurse heroes," NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said in a statement. "Through our unity and by putting it all on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

How Proctor & Gamble's Ivory Soap Formula Helped Create Top Cleaning Products

"Would it surprise you to know that some of the most popular go-to cleaning supplies all derived from a soap that was launched in the late 1800s?Proctor and Gamble first created its iconic Ivory soap in 1879 and has since created a number of products that people rely on everyday. That first bar of soap was created for use on human skin. A short time after its success, Proctor and Gamble began creating new formulas from the Ivory derivative. Some of the formulas, which ended up being performance failures due to either a lack of effective cleaning or residue buildup, included Dreft and Dash soaps. Tide ultimately replaced both of those options as the superior detergent in 1946.While the original Tide formula was designed for clothes and dishes, it actually was more suitable for handwashing. Then, in 1955 when the dishwasher became a prominent household item, Proctor and Gamble went back to their Ivory soap formula to create a new one called Cascade. It has since gone through several changes for optimal dishwashing."
Jalopnik

Derailed Freight Train Causes 20-Hour Delay for Amtrak Passenger Trip from Hell

At about 11 p.m. Monday night, a CSX freight train hit an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks, causing the train to derail. The incident forced Amtrak to reroute some of its passenger trains to avoid the area of the crash. But according to ABC News, what started as an inconvenience soon turned into a nightmare for the 563 passengers riding on the Amtrak Auto train, which was delayed for 20 hours in South Carolina waiting for a new crew to arrive and get the passenger train to its destination.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo, Fundraises for First Responders With 'Did We Win' Shirt

"Bills' defensive back Damar Hamlin is captivating the world with his comeback story after suffering from an on-field cardiac arrest a week ago.Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and then flown to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday after just having his breathing tube removed on Friday. Last week, Hamlin spoke to teammates and attended a team meeting via a Zoom conference, and the week was then capped off with an impressive touchdown off of a kick return in the opening play of Sunday's against the rival Patriots. Running back Nyheim Hines made the spectacular score in...
BUFFALO, NY
Cheddar News

Supreme Court Lets New York Enforce Gun Law During Lawsuit

"By Jessica GreskoNew York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from “sensitive places” including schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out.The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners challenging the law. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect.The appeals court hasn't finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices...
NEW YORK STATE
Cheddar News

Stocks Tick Higher on Wall Street as Inflation Report Looms

"By Damian J. Troise and Stan ChoeStocks ticked higher in quiet trading on Wall Street Tuesday, ahead of some potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week.The S&P 500 rose 27.16 points, or 0.7%, to 3,919.25 after drifting between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 186.45, or 0.6%, to 33,704.10, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 106.98, or 1%, to 10,742.63.The stock market has had a positive start to 2023 due to hopes that cooling inflation and a slowing economy may convince the Federal Reserve to ease off its markets-shaking hikes to interest...
Cheddar News

GM, Ford & Google Partner to Develop 'Virtual Power Plants'

"Ford, General Motors, Google Nest, and several energy companies are partnering to support the growth of "virtual power plants" (VPPs) — or networks of decentralized power sources designed to kick in when the grid falls short. RMI, a nonprofit seeking to decarbonize the energy system, is spearheading the effort. “Virtual power plants are poised for explosive growth, and RMI is committed to being at the forefront of their success by launching VP3,” said RMI CEO Jon Creyts in a press release. “Our analysis shows that VPPs can reduce peak power demand and improve grid resilience in a world of increasingly extreme...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy