Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career

By Scott Neville
Inside The Red Sox
 3 days ago

Former Boston Red Sox left-handed reliever Fernando Abad is attempting to make a comeback to Major League Baseball.

A former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the comeback trail after spending all of 2022 in the minor leagues.

The Colorado Rockies signed left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Monday.

The 37-year-old was a 2016 Major League Baseball trade deadline acquisition by former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

The deal was a one-for-one swap with the Minnesota Twins, and cost Boston former flamethrower-turned-Red Sox pundit Pat Light.

Abad got off to a rough start in Boston, but remained on the roster for the 2017 season, where he was quite productive.

The journeyman posted a 3.99 ERA with a 49-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 1.33 WHIP in 56 1/3 innings in a Red Sox uniform.

Abad will not have his number hung up on the right-field deck, but he did become a reliable member of the 2017 bullpen despite battling adversity in his first few months as a member of the Red Sox.

The southpaw spent last season in the Seattle Mariners organization and made his last MLB appearance with the Baltimore Orioles in 2021.

He posted a 5.60 ERA with a 10-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 2/3 innings with the O's.

Now a part of the Rockies organization, he'll attempt to revive his career, similar to former Red Sox closer Daniel Bard.

Inside The Red Sox

