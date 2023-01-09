New Charges For Northern Westchester Man Who Broke Into Multiple Homes In Area, Police Say

New charges have been handed to a man from Northern Westchester who allegedly burglarized homes throughout the Hudson Valley, police said.

The string of burglaries happened in both Cortlandt Manor and Putnam Valley from October to December of 2022, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

After a long investigation into the break-ins, 42-year-old Cortlandt Manor resident Harold Mann, Jr. was caught in the midst of another burglary of a home in the hamlet on Gallows Hill Road with the help of a K9 officer and was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, police announced on Monday, Jan. 9.

Mann was then charged with four counts of second-degree burglary in Cortlandt Manor and three counts of the same charge in Putnam Valley.

He was arraigned in Putnam Valley Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and was then taken to Westchester County Jail, where his bail was set at $75,000 in cash, or $150,000 bond.