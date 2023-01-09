ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

More Than $100K Raised For Fallen Yorktown Police Officer

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi of the Yorktown Police Department. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yorktown Police Department

A community has rallied to raise thousands of dollars for the family of a fallen hero from Northern Westchester, who received a posthumous promotion.

Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi of the Yorktown Police Department died on Monday, Jan. 2 at the age of 37 after fighting a sudden illness. Now, after supporting his community for many years, his town is now giving back to his wife and two young children who he left behind.

A fundraiser held by FundtheFirst, which supports fallen first responders, had collected nearly $130,000 as of Monday, Jan. 9 around 1 p.m.

"Kenny was a family man and everything he did was for his wife and children. Kenny served his community with honor and pride, deciding to raise his family in the same community he worked in," the fundraiser page said.

Sgroi, a resident of Shrub Oak who was promoted to Lieutenant in July 2022, was posthumously promoted to Captain on Saturday, Jan. 7, the same day as his funeral mass.

Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble described Sgroi as an "outstanding cop. An even better man."

Those wishing to contribute to the fundraiser for Sgroi's family can do so by clicking here.

