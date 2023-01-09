ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County, Ga. grand jury completes Donald Trump election probe

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A special grand jury in Georgia has completed its investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies for possible interference in the 2020 presidential election in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x65cw_0k8e1kYQ00
A Georgia special grand jury announced Monday that it has completed its investigation into possible election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Judge Robert McBurney of the Superior Court of Fulton County acknowledged that the investigation was concluded in a court filing Monday and set a hearing on whether to make the report public.

"The special purpose grand jury, after many months of witness testimony, has now issued its final report," McBurney wrote in the order dissolving the grand jury.

"Remaining is the question of publication of the final report. The special purpose grand jury certified that it voted to recommend that its report be published. That hearing to decide whether the report should be made public is scheduled for Jan. 24."

McBurney's order did not describe any of the findings of the report, and special grand juries, unlike typical grand juries, do not issue criminal indictments.

The report was submitted to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who will decide whether to present the report as evidence to another grand jury to consider indictments.

Willis opened the probe in 2021 after the audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was published by The Washington Post.

During the call, Trump instructed Raffensperger to "find" more than 11,000 votes in order to change the outcome of the election in the state. Trump has said that he did nothing wrong in that call.

The special grand jury subpoenaed Mark Meadows , the former White House chief of staff, and Sen. Lindsey Graham , R-S.C.

The New York Times reported Willis has notified nearly 20 people that they could face criminal charges, including Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
RadarOnline

'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work

Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
518K+
Followers
71K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy