ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Porsche Experience Center Atlanta opening new track in April

By Todd Duncan - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejsLM_0k8e1jfh00

The Porsche Experience Center Atlanta will expand its footprint by opening a second driver development track, officials announced on Monday.

The second track doubles the length of the current driver course and will be open to Porsche owners as well as the general public on April 1.

“We’re thrilled to expand our U.S. headquarters with a new track that delivers exhilarating driving experiences in Porsche sports cars,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “We have called Atlanta home for 25 years and this ribbon cutting will help mark that anniversary in the most exciting way possible, underlining our continued investment in Atlanta and the local community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGEOp_0k8e1jfh00

Credit: Bob.Szoch

The new track includes four instructor-led driving modules:

Low-Friction Circle: This module allows drivers to experience the understeer and oversteer characteristics of a Porsche on a wet, polished concrete surface. It teaches guests how to manage grip levels; identify and recover from under and oversteer.

Ice Hill: This modulel simulates an icy mountain road where a driver is likely to lose control up or down the hill.

Autocross Area: Drivers will navigate through slaloms, acceleration zones and cone obstacles. This module helps drivers develop the correct vision and steering techniques.

Handling Circuit: This 1.3 mile motorsports-inspired driving circuit has elements that were influenced by the Carousel from Germany’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife; the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca, with a rise of 30 feet and drop of 25 feet through approaching and descending turns; and the twisty and challenging Tail of the Dragon in the Smoky Mountains.

The expansion will operate independently from the existing track, but the two layouts can be combined for an overall main handling circuit of 2.3 miles, and up to 2.9 miles when all track surfaces are utilized.

“As a team we’ve watched with growing excitement as the track has taken shape,” said Michelle Rainey, Director, Porsche Experience. “This track sets new benchmarks in driver development, and will offer an incredible experience for first time visitors as well as those more familiar with track driving. Every one of us is looking forward to April and welcoming our first customers.”

The Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, which has hosted nearly 400,000 visitors since it opened in 2015, also offers a gallery with classic Porsche vehicles on display, a retail shop, and a fine dining at Restaurant 356.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideHook

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station

The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic Jams

Disclaimer: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
juxtapoz.com

Atlanta Made Us Famous: Photographs by Hajar Benjida

"I first visited Atlanta in 2018, and the photography studio I interned at was located right across the street from Magic City, "a legendary strip club that should be familiar to anyone who knows anything about rap music," writes Hajar Benjida. Her series, Atlanta Made Us Famous is an ongoing photo series that highlights the women that play an important role in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta

Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
rollingout.com

Atlanta doctor details the pros and cons of CBD use

Dr. Rasean Hodge wants to educate others on CBD. The Atlanta doctor now focuses heavily on growth in this cottage industry. He recently spoke to rolling out about the pros and cons of using the cannabis ingredient. What are some of the positives of using CBD?. CBD is very common....
ATLANTA, GA
Savannah Tribune

A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds

A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
atlantafi.com

Tyler Perry Buys 37 More Acres At Fort McPherson Site, Plans Retail

Atlanta movie mogul Tyler Perry continues to expand his local empire in Georgia. This time, the Why Did I Get Married? star has bought more land parcels adjacent to his movie studio in southwest Atlanta. The acreage, a short drive from East Point and College Park, Georgia, has a lot...
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Photos: Fall 2022 Aging in Atlanta event

The Fall Aging in Atlanta event was held Oct. 5 at City Springs in Sandy Springs. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to facilitating conversations on the topics important to aging well in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best senior life. Topics included:• Local entertainment and activities• Staying healthy• Estate planning and asset protection• Immunizations
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
ATLANTA, GA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Another Krog Street Market Restaurant Closes

Bar Mercado, the Latin American restaurant backed by the Castellucci Hospitality Group, closed at the end of December after five years at Krog Street Market. President and CEO Federico Castellucci confirmed the closure saying there are no plans to replace Bar Mercado with another restaurant from the group, but will continue operating food stall Recess at the market in partnership with Erik Göranson and chef Whitney Wood.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Atlanta’s plans could worsen traffic congestion

I’d bet the city of Atlanta is tired of being the cautionary tale for other cities, but as long as its leaders embrace bad ideas, they’ll illuminate the path to avoid. I say that somewhat facetiously. Not everything Atlanta officials have done is bad, and there is some optimism around new Mayor Andre Dickens. But it’s hard to say that the city has been trending in the right direction.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

This is your sign to buy those concert tickets this week! While most of us are making sure we’re staying on top of our new year’s resolutions, don’t forget this new year should also be about self-care! And what’s more self-care-like than going to see one of your favorite artists? Make sure you’re working hard this week, but don’t forget to reward yourself, too.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
ATHENS, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
89K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy