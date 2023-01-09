Indian men visit all seven continents in under 4 days to break world record

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of Indian men broke a Guinness World Record by visiting all seven continents in 3 days, 1 hour, 5 minutes and 4 seconds.

Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra set out from Antarctica on Dec. 4 and completed their journey when they arrived in Melbourne, Australia, on Dec. 7.

The men beat the previous record of 3 days, 14 hours, 46 minutes and 48 seconds, which was set by United Arab Emirates woman Khawla AlRomaithi in 2020.

The record-breakers said they do not expect their title to last.

"Today we might be successful in breaking a record, tomorrow someone else will break our record," Mitra told Guinness World Records

This article originally appeared on UPI.com