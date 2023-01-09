Lehigh Driver Crashes Following High-Speed Chase: State Police

A New Jersey man led state police on a high speed chase down Rt. 476 in Lehigh County on Sunday night, troopers say. Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police

A high-speed police chase in Lehigh County came to a sudden stop when the fugitive crashed into a tractor trailer late on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities say.

State troopers patrolling Rt. 476 in South Whitehall Township clocked a black Honda Accord traveling at 103 mph and signaled for the driver to pull over at about 9:40 p.m., the agency said in a release.

Police say the driver sped up to 125 mph and outran pursuing troopers for seven miles before authorities called off the chase for safety concerns. Two miles down the road, the driver lost control of the Honda and crashed into a freighter truck while trying to take the Lehigh Valley exit, officials said.

Ariel Enrique Sosa, 25, of Vineland, New Jersey, was arrested at the scene and booked at the county lockup after being medically cleared at Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest, troopers said. The driver of the tractor trailer was also unharmed, they added.

Troopers believe Sosa fled because he doesn't have a valid driver's license, according to the release. He's charged with fleeing and eluding, among other traffic offenses.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.