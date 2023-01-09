ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
E! News

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth

Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... The Tooth Fairy is making her first visit to True Thompson. Khloé Kardashian revealed in a sweet social media post that her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, just lost her first tooth. In a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram Stories, True is smiling for the camera, revealing a gap where her front tooth used to be. Over the video, Khloé, 38, wrote, "She lost her first tooth."
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Popculture

Kylie Jenner Might Have Accidentally Revealed Her Son's Name

It's been nearly a year since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son, and his name has yet to be revealed. But, according to The Sun, she may have just accidentally shared his name. Fans believe that the key to her little one's name is tied to a key necklace that Jenner donned recently.
Fox News

Fox News

929K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy