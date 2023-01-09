Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up
In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt. Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation. The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah. In the family...
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... The Tooth Fairy is making her first visit to True Thompson. Khloé Kardashian revealed in a sweet social media post that her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, just lost her first tooth. In a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram Stories, True is smiling for the camera, revealing a gap where her front tooth used to be. Over the video, Khloé, 38, wrote, "She lost her first tooth."
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Decorated Navy commander found dead in California home month after taking over elite SEAL team: reports
Decorated Navy Cmdr. Robert Ramirez, a five-time Bronze Star recipient, was found dead in his San Diego County home a month after taking control of SEAL Team 1, reports say.
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
Swalwell, Democrats fear Republican will shoot up Congress: 'We could have a workplace violent event'
Democrats like Eric Swalwell expressed concern that Republican colleagues will shoot up Congress if they have an opportunity now that metal detectors are gone.
Kylie Jenner Might Have Accidentally Revealed Her Son's Name
It's been nearly a year since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son, and his name has yet to be revealed. But, according to The Sun, she may have just accidentally shared his name. Fans believe that the key to her little one's name is tied to a key necklace that Jenner donned recently.
Ex-NFL star Carson Palmer on postponed Bills-Bengals matchup: 'I don’t think you can replay this game'
Former NFL star Carson Palmer weighed in on what the league should do with the postponed Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game.
HAVE NO SPINE? Britney Spears Hits Back at Jamie After Her Interview, Says ‘”I’d rather spit in their faces”
The family feud continues for Britney Spears. While fans have been worried about the singer’s whereabouts, it seems like her family issues ensure she comes back to the limelight. The Toxic singer got global support as she fought to free herself from her father Jamie Spears’ as she was under conservatorship.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Khloe Kardashian Spotted by Tristan Thompson’s Side After His Mother Andrea’s Sudden Death
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram A sudden loss. Kris Jenner confirmed that Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack on Thursday, January 5. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” Jenner, 67, […]
