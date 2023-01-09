SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wants to eliminate the early signing period

Since the early signing period was first instituted in 2017, we’ve witnessed a gradual — but massive — change in the timeline of high school recruiting.

Where in the past players would sign the first week of February, now, the vast majority are inking their letters of intent in December — all while coaches are preparing for bowl games to managing the coaching carousel and scouting for talent in the transfer portal.

It’s certainly hectic, and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that changes need to be made to take a bit off coaches’ plates. In an interview with The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, Sankey said that signing day must be pushed back.

“We’re crushing coaches in December,” Sankey said. “We’re going to add Playoff games (in December). We have to change early signing.”

Sankey elaborated that the solution isn’t necessarily to keep signing day in February, but he said it’s important that signing day be moved to the postseason after bowl games and coaching staffs have been finalized.

“I would suggest we have to pivot back,” Sankey said. “Maybe it doesn’t have to be the first Wednesday in February like it is, but we have to get through the postseason. We have to get through coaching transitions. It ought to be done in the appropriate timeframe. It should not be disrupting seasons.”

It’s certainly easy to see where Sankey is coming from — especially as it applies to new coaches, who now often have just two or three weeks to finalize a transition recruiting class. Some change will likely need to be made, but with the proliferation of signing early, it’s hard to see how this is addressed effectively.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno