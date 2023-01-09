ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU expected to add former blue-chip Ohio State corner JK Johnson

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
LSU has been aggressive in addressing the secondary — and the cornerback position, specifically — so far this offseason. It seems the program is poised to add yet another through the portal.

Ohio State cornerback transfer JK Johnson is expected to transfer to LSU. Johnson posted photos from his Baton Rouge visit this weekend, and though he didn’t explicitly commit, he did update his Twitter bio to include the Tigers.

This would be another huge pickup for LSU, which also added Syracuse transfer Duce Chestnut on Friday and had already landed a pair of corner transfers in Denver Harris and Zy Alexander.

The DeSmet, Missouri, native is a former top 50 prospect, and he appeared in 15 games, totaling 22 tackles in two years. Johnson appeared in all 13 games this season, starting five of them.

His decision to transfer to LSU makes quite a bit of sense. Tigers cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples was Johnson’s head coach in high school at DeSmet Jesuit, and now the pair have reunited on the bayou.

With the departures of Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Mekhi Garner and others, it was important that LSU land instant impact players in the portal. Johnson would certainly be one.

