LSU picks up big-time Syracuse defensive back transfer Duce Chestnut

The Tigers are not done yet in the transfer portal, especially when it comes to rebuilding the secondary. On Sunday, LSU landed a commitment from sophomore Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut, a starter who played in 24 games in two seasons.

Chestnut heads for greener pastures after a stellar two-year career in which he totaled 83 tackles, four interceptions and 13 pass breakups. The Camden, New Jersey, native was named a Freshman All-American in 2021 by multiple national publications and finished as the runner-up in ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

After the departures of several veterans including Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner, LSU will turn to Chestnut and its two other transfer corners in Texas A&M’s Denver Harris and Southeastern Louisiana’s Zy Alexander, as well as the three true freshmen it signed at the position.

With only Laterrance Welch and Sevyn Banks as scholarship returning players at corner, it’s not a surprise coach Brian Kelly has once again opted for an aggressive transfer portal strategy to address corner.

