Newport News, VA

S Bell
2d ago

for everyone saying "no metal detectors", just curious, why on earth would you expect them to be at an elementary school 🤔. That's right, you wouldn't.

chris
2d ago

how does a 6 year old know how to load, rack, disable the safety, and aim a handgun? there's more to this story, the parents need to be investigated

freedoms heartbeat
2d ago

I can never get to immune to the darkness or the fact that we are living in very dark times 6-year-olds pulling off shootings at school it went from Columbine to this? revelation is showing us the unimaginable and it's not going to stop I hope the teacher makes a full recovery I hope the school pays for all of her medical issues now and in the future as far as that kids parents they have to be held accountable whatever adults were in the household who he got that weapon from he was very comfortable around that weapon it wasn't his first time handling that weapon

TheDailyBeast

Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report

The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRAL

Police: Mom bought gun used by 6-year-old to shoot teacher

New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother. New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTVR-TV

GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who Newport News Police said was shot by one of her students. The GoFundMe description says the online fundraiser was created by Hannah Zwerner, Abby’s twin sister. On the GoFundMe page, Hannah...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Voice

Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd

The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
