for everyone saying "no metal detectors", just curious, why on earth would you expect them to be at an elementary school 🤔. That's right, you wouldn't.
how does a 6 year old know how to load, rack, disable the safety, and aim a handgun? there's more to this story, the parents need to be investigated
I can never get to immune to the darkness or the fact that we are living in very dark times 6-year-olds pulling off shootings at school it went from Columbine to this? revelation is showing us the unimaginable and it's not going to stop I hope the teacher makes a full recovery I hope the school pays for all of her medical issues now and in the future as far as that kids parents they have to be held accountable whatever adults were in the household who he got that weapon from he was very comfortable around that weapon it wasn't his first time handling that weapon
