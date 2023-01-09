Read full article on original website
mavensnotebook.com
Another onslaught of atmospheric river storms to pummel California through the weekend
“Another barrage of atmospheric rivers will slam into California starting Friday, with a series of storms continuing to hit the West Coast through the weekend and into early next week. The Golden State caught a break Thursday from the onslaught of deadly atmospheric river storms that have greatly helped the ongoing drought situation but have battered California with heavy rain, high winds, flooding and mudslides. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday the storms claimed the lives of at least 17 people, which is more than wildfires over the past two years combined. ... ” Read more from Fox News here: Another onslaught of atmospheric river storms to pummel California through the weekend.
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As many utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last winter, you can expect […]
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
thenationalnews.com
California storm: Floods, mudslides and power cuts plague whole state
People had to be rescued after two vehicles fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth as storms continue to ravage California. Reuters. A storm that prompted thousands of evacuations and killed at least 14 continued to batter California on Tuesday, as severe weather rolled in from the Pacific — and more is expected in the days to come.
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
mavensnotebook.com
California Environmental Flows Framework: The Ways Good Science Gets Watered Down
In the field of natural resources policy, there is a longstanding tendency for good science to get compromised and diluted when it comes to final agency actions and policies. In the water policy arena, this tendency has been particularly prevalent when it comes to agency–mandated instream flow standards, which often depart from agency determinations of what instream flow is needed to maintain healthy fisheries and ecosystems.
Biden declares emergency in California as schools close, 130K without power amid storms
President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for California late Sunday as schools closed and 130,000 people were without power amid the latest winter storms in the state.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why are eggs so expensive in California right now? What to know about latest US shortage
Brandie Gutierrez was thrilled to find eggs in stock at her local Rancho San Miguel on Monday night. Even better, they only cost about $4 for a dozen brown eggs – the lowest price she’s seen lately. “It’s ridiculous,” Gutierrez said of the egg shortage and the ballooning...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
Atmospheric river hammers California with life-threatening flooding, water rescues and evacuations underway
A dire situation unfolded in California Monday as another powerful atmospheric river storm brought torrential rain to the state and led to life-threatening flash flooding, prompting officials to issue evacuation warnings in several communities.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Flood danger to increase across Northern California as another major storm strikes
The strong winter storm forecast to arrive Monday will likely stress the Sacramento region’s already raging rivers, creeks and tributaries. However, local and state authorities are closely monitoring several flood-prone areas and the region’s major dams and reservoirs are expected to hold. Both Shasta and Oroville, by far...
Woman found dead in recycling truck in Northern California
Police are investigating Monday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the coastal region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.SF Gate reported that the body was found in a truck owned by Recology, a waste management company, which operates in California, Oregon and Washington. An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported.The gruesome discovery comes about three months after a woman's body was found in a donation bin in Newhall, California.
California utility company warns customers of 24 percent increases on gas and electric bills
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has announced rate hikes that will send residential bills soaring by about 24 percent for the company’s California customers. The utility company provides electricity and natural gas to 5.5 million electric customers and 4.5 million natural gas customers in a large portion of northern California.
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
