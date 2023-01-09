ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below

By Emma Reynolds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAqpj_0k8e1H9T00

Oil Nut Bay , a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands , has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina.

It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay ’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home, called Constellations , which recently hit the market for $18.5 million. Completed in 2021, the luxe lodging—named after its incredible view of the stars—is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence spanning 4,470 square feet. Located on the north side of the island, the ocean-facing abode offers spectacular panoramas of the turquoise water, with no other home in sight. The endless ocean views also include views of Anegada Island and Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1ZqI_0k8e1H9T00
The grand entry.

“Constellations is a dazzling hillside estate in our majestic Oil Nut Bay community,” says Oil Nut Bay real estate-agent Alexander Dobbs. “It commands privacy with dramatic, panoramic views of the cerulean waters and offers unfettered access to its very own private beach. Crafted to complement the year-round indoor-outdoor lifestyle of the BVIs , you’ll find plenty of retreats around each corner of the home, designed to allow a multi-generational family or large group of guests to congregate together or separately, each finding their own peaceful location.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DY7K8_0k8e1H9T00
The home prioritizes indoor-outdoor living.

Enter the ultra-contemporary home through a grand entry hall that perfectly frames the ocean. The multi-story home, built seamlessly along the cliff, features open-concept living spaces, private bedroom wings and high-tech features that make island life all the more efficient. The residence prioritizes alfresco living, thanks to Euro-Wall windows and sliders, and is surrounded by large terraces to connect the indoor living spaces to the decks. Just a few of the luxe details and technology features include Turkish marble throughout the interiors, energy efficient appliances, custom Lutron lighting and a Sonos sound system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOvxs_0k8e1H9T00
One of the two primary suites.

The home has dual primary suites, complete with flat-screen TVs and Dornbracht rain showers, as well as two guest suites with en suite bathrooms. The residence is perfectly built for entertaining and has more than 2,560 square feet of alfresco marble terraces across all of the floors. Additional outdoor amenities include an infinity saltwater pool that seems to melt into the ocean views, as well as an outdoor chef’s kitchen, a dining area, a bocce lawn and two marine-grade outdoor shower pavilions. A yoga deck and two hot tubs round out the exterior space.

With this property, you’ll be getting the best of both worlds: stunning cliffside views and direct beach access, as there’s a path that connects the home to the beach below. And if you need to stop on your walk to the private shoreline, feel free to check out the nature trail and bath house along the way. The manse also comes with two six-passenger electric carts, so you can properly access Oil Nut Bay’s marina and resort amenities.

Check out more photos of Constellations below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4um4_0k8e1H9T00
The cliffside home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PeFL_0k8e1H9T00
The private beach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrPwK_0k8e1H9T00
The kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGYEs_0k8e1H9T00
Even the bathroom has epic ocean views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BBzc_0k8e1H9T00
The private yoga deck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjP53_0k8e1H9T00
The contemporary home has multiple levels of luxury.
