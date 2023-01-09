ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids2 Rocking Sleepers recalled after 15 infants die

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
 2 days ago

Following the deaths of 15 infants, families are advised to immediately stop using all models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, according to a second recall notice.

Kids2 is recalling 694,000 Rocking Sleepers after 15 infants died. Photo courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission

Four of those 15 babies died after the first recall notice, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported.

The company is recalling 694,000 Rocking Sleepers. Parents can contact the Kids2 company for a refund.

The CPSC says the deaths occurred after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

However, in some of the reports, Kids2 has been unable to confirm exactly what happened or that the product was a Rocking Sleeper, according to the company.

The original recall was announced in April 2019. This new announcement was issued Monday.

The products were sold nationwide at major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us, and online from March 2012 through April 2019. The price was between $40 and $80.

It is illegal to sell or distribute recalled sleepers.

To contact the company, call 866-869-7954 toll-free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or visit www.kids2.com and click on "Recalls" for more information.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has more on safe sleep .

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

UPI News

