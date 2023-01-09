ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shemar Moore is Expecting His First Child

By Matty Willz
 2 days ago
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Shemar Morre, 52, just confirmed that he’s expecting his first child.

The Criminal Minds star will make the long-awaited announcement on an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The baby has a due date of February 8, which would be exactly three years to the day of the passing of Moore’s mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore.

While understandably excited, Moore did mention that he didn’t know if he’d ever actually have a child. In the promotional video he tells Hudson, “I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up.” He continues, “My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

While details about the baby are scarce, Moore did take to his social media to make the special announcement to his fans.

He wrote, “Mama’s smiling from Heaven [dove emoji] … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥”

In the Instagram post, Moore says that if the baby is a boy, then his name will be Legend. If it’s a girl then her name will be Frankie.

Moore’s interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show will debut on January 26. Congratulations to Shemar and his growing family!

Cleveland, OH
