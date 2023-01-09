ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Schefter: Browns interested in Brian Flores after firing defensive coordinator

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed during his final news conference of the season that the team has been contacted by another organization interested in Brian Flores.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed shortly after that it is the Cleveland Browns who are interested in the current Pittsburgh linebackers coach and defensive assistant.

"He’s a great coach," Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said of Flores. "I remember when we first found the news out that he was coming here, I was super excited. I had met him before, I had met him at the combine and interviews and stuff. He’s such a great coach, football minded. He wants the best out of each one of his guys. He’s added so much value to our defenses. He’s one of our good coaches."

The Browns fired their defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Sunday night after another losing season in Cleveland.

Woods spent three seasons with the Browns.

Flores was surprisingly hired by the Steelers before the 2022 season amid a lawsuit Flores filed against the NFL.

After two winning seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Flores was fired.

His lawsuit claims racial discrimination during the hiring process with the Dolphins.

The Browns also reportedly are interested in Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as well.

