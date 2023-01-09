ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

MYR passengers grounded & delayed during FAA computer glitch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Myrtle Beach International Airport passengers were impacted when the FAA grounded flights Wednesday morning. The FAA ground stop on domestic flights grounded Rene Hoskel's flight out of MYR. She was on a plane heading to Boston to visit friends and family. "Next thing...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Paid parking rate increase approved in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach City Council gathered to discuss a number of items on their agenda Monday night. They unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour. Paid parking will resume in...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. doctor, residents react to rise of COVID-19 cases in SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's been nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and cases remain steady across the country. In the Palmetto State, all of our local counties are experiencing medium or high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Horry County is leading in total...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence swim group wants FMU to reconsider closing competitive pool

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Area Swim Team (FAST) wants Francis Marion University to reconsider a decision to close its indoor pool on campus. The 25-yard, competitive pool is located inside the school's Walter D. Smith University Center. FAST said FMU has told them the pool will close...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police investigating shooting at Little River apartments

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting at apartments in Little River. Horry County police said they responded to Horseshoe Road North Tuesday night in reference to a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries and they refused to go...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lake City railroad crossings reopen after train derailment

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — All railroad crossings in Lake City have reopened after a train ran into a wrecked car on the tracks and derailed Monday. The four crossings impacted by the incident were reopened one by one throughout Tuesday after being inspected, a release said. Officials said...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

1 person airlifted to hospital following Lumberton house fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being burned in a house fire on Magnolia Way off of Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, according to an official. Community members said the helicopter has landed in a field to take the person...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

5-vehicle crash blocks traffic near Highway 707; crews responding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 707 and McDowell Shortcut Road as lanes are blocked due to a five-vehicle crash Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries. Crews responded around at 4:45...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Croissants Bistro & Bakery sees steady start to SC Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Foodies it may just be your favorite week of the year!. Some restaurants, like Croissants Bistro and Bakery, are offering multi-course menus during South Carolina Restaurant Week, which kicked off Thursday. The restaurant has participated in restaurant week for many years and the general...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Train derails in Lake City after hitting wrecked car on tracks

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car traveling down Kelley Street in Lake City wrecked and was on the train track when a train hit the car and derailed Monday, according to Florence County Fire and Rescue Services Coordinator Sam Brockington. Brockington said the people in the car were...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Florence County K9 receives donation of body armor

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music and has been embroidered with the sentiment "Honoring those who served and sacrificed," according to a release.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Suspicious house fire investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a suspicious house fire Monday night on East Martin Luther King Drive in the Maxton community of Robeson County. Investigator Darrian Hudson with Maxton police said there was no power to the 4,000-square-foot home and right now it appears to be arson.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

