Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
NMB stormwater project underway to improve beach, swimmer safety
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Construction began Wednesday on the North Myrtle Beach Stormwater Outfall Program. The 18th Avenue North beach access and the 16th Avenue North beach access are closed while crews are working. The project is expected to take about one year to complete. The project...
wpde.com
National Cut Your Energy Costs Day: Tips to save on your energy bill
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. Here are tips from Santee Cooper to help you save money on your electric bill:. Keep your thermostat set to 68 degrees in the winter. Open your window shades during the day to let the sun...
wpde.com
Dangerous mold at Florence apartment complex causes concern among residents
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Housing Authority of Florence met with residents Monday at Creekside Village apartments to talk about dangerous mold found in 30 of the 100 units of the complex. Four of the units were vacant. Housing Authority of Florence Director Clamentine Elmore said since December they've...
wpde.com
Group opposes Critical Race Theory, supports 'parental rights' in Horry County Schools
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — David Warner has two children in Horry County Schools. He said over the years, he's had some issues with their handling of certain things. "They obviously know our concerns," Warner said. "We've been communicating with them about our concerns regarding some of those things that we're seeing."
wpde.com
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
wpde.com
MYR passengers grounded & delayed during FAA computer glitch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Myrtle Beach International Airport passengers were impacted when the FAA grounded flights Wednesday morning. The FAA ground stop on domestic flights grounded Rene Hoskel's flight out of MYR. She was on a plane heading to Boston to visit friends and family. "Next thing...
wpde.com
Paid parking rate increase approved in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach City Council gathered to discuss a number of items on their agenda Monday night. They unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour. Paid parking will resume in...
wpde.com
Horry Co. doctor, residents react to rise of COVID-19 cases in SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's been nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and cases remain steady across the country. In the Palmetto State, all of our local counties are experiencing medium or high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Horry County is leading in total...
wpde.com
Florence swim group wants FMU to reconsider closing competitive pool
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Area Swim Team (FAST) wants Francis Marion University to reconsider a decision to close its indoor pool on campus. The 25-yard, competitive pool is located inside the school's Walter D. Smith University Center. FAST said FMU has told them the pool will close...
wpde.com
Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
wpde.com
Horry County police investigating shooting at Little River apartments
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting at apartments in Little River. Horry County police said they responded to Horseshoe Road North Tuesday night in reference to a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries and they refused to go...
wpde.com
Lake City railroad crossings reopen after train derailment
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — All railroad crossings in Lake City have reopened after a train ran into a wrecked car on the tracks and derailed Monday. The four crossings impacted by the incident were reopened one by one throughout Tuesday after being inspected, a release said. Officials said...
wpde.com
1 person airlifted to hospital following Lumberton house fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being burned in a house fire on Magnolia Way off of Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, according to an official. Community members said the helicopter has landed in a field to take the person...
wpde.com
Missing Georgetown County teenager has switched vehicles, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing teenager in Georgetown County has likely switched vehicles, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen Saturday morning at his home on Old Cedar Loop in Pawleys Island, deputies said. Henry is 5 feet, 10 inches tall...
wpde.com
5-vehicle crash blocks traffic near Highway 707; crews responding
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 707 and McDowell Shortcut Road as lanes are blocked due to a five-vehicle crash Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries. Crews responded around at 4:45...
wpde.com
19K Myrtle Beach drivers stopped in 2022; officer educates violators on traffic laws
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police said as we're living in a post pandemic era, they're seeing more people, whether it be residents or tourists, get back on the road. Right here in our area, they said it's fueling higher rates of traffic violations. After a ride...
wpde.com
Croissants Bistro & Bakery sees steady start to SC Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Foodies it may just be your favorite week of the year!. Some restaurants, like Croissants Bistro and Bakery, are offering multi-course menus during South Carolina Restaurant Week, which kicked off Thursday. The restaurant has participated in restaurant week for many years and the general...
wpde.com
Train derails in Lake City after hitting wrecked car on tracks
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car traveling down Kelley Street in Lake City wrecked and was on the train track when a train hit the car and derailed Monday, according to Florence County Fire and Rescue Services Coordinator Sam Brockington. Brockington said the people in the car were...
wpde.com
Florence County K9 receives donation of body armor
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music and has been embroidered with the sentiment "Honoring those who served and sacrificed," according to a release.
wpde.com
Suspicious house fire investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a suspicious house fire Monday night on East Martin Luther King Drive in the Maxton community of Robeson County. Investigator Darrian Hudson with Maxton police said there was no power to the 4,000-square-foot home and right now it appears to be arson.
Comments / 0