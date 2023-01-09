Read full article on original website
Party Ideas: Baked Creamy Spinach And Cheese Baguettes, A Healthy New Years Eve Appetizer
This is a warm, creamy stovetop version of Spinach and Cheese Dip, and it only has five ingredients, along with a little salt and pepper seasoning. Using only fridge and pantry staples along with a box of frozen spinach, this delightful cheesy spinach dip is ready in just five minutes.
thecountrycook.net
Easy Ham and Cheese Stromboli
Ham and cheese gets a fun twist with this Ham and Cheese Stromboli! An easy recipe that only requires a handful of ingredients and is perfect for leftover ham!. Got leftover ham? This easy Ham and Cheese Stromboli recipe works perfectly using that delicious holiday ham. You only need a few ingredients to make this tasty dinner or lunch meal! Of course, you don't have to wait for a holiday to make this. You can use deli ham and your favorite cheeses for the perfect weeknight meal!
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
WWL-TV
Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Tortellini Alfredo Soup
NEW ORLEANS — Tortellini Alfredo Soup. 1 lb. chicken thighs or breasts, boneless cut into cubes. In a large pot over medium-high heat add the butter. Add the onion and carrots. Cook the vegetables until the onions are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Turnto10.com
Sunday Brunch: Churro French Toast
Cut bread into large square pieces. Place the crushed cornflakes in a shallow dish, and set aside. Mix eggs, milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla in a bowl. Heat skillet with about 2 tablespoons of butter. Dip bread into egg mixture on all sides. Coat in crushed cornflakes. Fry on...
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
Food & Wine
Potato Pancakes
Potato pancakes have long been a favorite dish at breakfast or dinner, topped with applesauce or sour cream. This potato pancake recipe leans on the savory side, but if you like yours with applesauce, simply omit the optional sliced scallions. The trick to a crispy potato pancake that holds together...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN FAJITA PASTA
Chicken Fajita Pasta is creamy and loaded with flavor! Delicious one pot pasta recipe made with onions, peppers, cheese and chicken. We love pasta. And we love Mexican food. Combine the two and you end up with this delicious Chicken Fajita Pasta that is absolutely amazing. This easy dinner is made in one pan and is ready in less than 30 minutes!
Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food
I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
Allrecipes.com
California Spaghetti Salad
Whisk together white wine vinegar, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, honey, garlic, Dijon mustard, basil, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until well combined. Gradually mix in olive oil, whisking constantly. Set dressing aside. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in...
gordonramsayclub.com
Sour Cherry Chocolate Pie
This chocolate sour cherry pie is a delicious version of the traditional sour cherry pie taste enriched with deep chocolate flavor. Surprise your loved ones with this delicious treat that is so simple and easy to prepare and still really yummy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:
Simple comfort foods: Baked potato soup
In my opinion, baked potato soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods. We don't get many cold nights here in the South but when we do it can be downright bone chilling especially because we are not used to them. A good bowl of baked potato soup is not only delicious and hearty, but it will warm you right up. I really like this recipe from The Blond Cook because it is so easy and takes less than an hour to prepare. So, let's get cooking...
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
