No drag show at a Madison high school

Madison East High School is postponing a planned drag show after school officials say they received messages that “raised a number of safety concerns.” The show was organized by a group of students with the schools Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club and was scheduled for January 19th. Among...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Answering the call of the wild

If Stoughton native Josh Kapfer ends up writing the seminal 21st century textbook on Wisconsin’s unique amphibians and reptiles, he’ll have dozens of people to thank. And an iguana named Conan. Last month, UW Press published “Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” co-authored and edited by Kapfer and his...
STOUGHTON, WI
The Center Square

Madison school board president defends now-cancelled drag show

(The Center Square) – Madison’s school board president is defending a now-cancelled drag show in school, and is pointing her finger at Wisconsin’s former governor. Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow called out former Gov. Scott Walker for his comments on the now-cancelled drag show at East High School in Madison. “I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
x1071.com

Buyer Selected For Platteville Armory

The Platteville Common Council on Tuesday night unanimously selected a group of local investors to take ownership of the Platteville Armory. The winning proposal came from a group of area residents who plan to form an LLC to operate the facility. Chris and Allison Richard, of Platteville; Josh and Hollie Kuepers, of Dickeyville; and Jason Francois, of Dubuque, put in a combined $201,000 offer for the Armory and three adjacent lots owned by the city. The group said in their submission that they hope to make the Armory a community-based building that serves multiple needs for the citizens of Platteville and surrounding area. Planned uses for the space include leased storage space for area businesses, event and kitchen space rentals and potential use as a child care facility for the Head Start program. Another offer came from Brian Fritz, owner of Pioneer Property Management in Platteville for $195,000. The selected group will pay the city, which then will pay the Department of Military Affairs $135,000 while allocating the additional funds to a yet-to-be determined use. A few final steps need to be taken before the sale can close by January 31st.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
1440 WROK

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers land freshman All-American transfer

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.
The Crunch Zone

Portal Update: Cards Land Wisconsin RB

Jalen Mitchell-> KJ Cloyd-> removed name, will return to Louisville. Ben Perry -> removed name, will return to Louisville. Jadon Thompson (Cincinnati) Wide Receiver-> Louisville. Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee) Wide Receiver -> Louisville. Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Texas A&M) Defensive Back -> Louisville. Jack Plummer (CAL) Quarterback -> Louisville. Kevin Coleman (Jackson State)...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ibmadison.com

Waunakee manufacturer leases new industrial development on Madison’s northeast side

Greywolf Partners Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company based in Milwaukee, has leased a new industrial facility in Madison to Waunakee-based Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of home decor products. The 122,038-square-foot building was completed in November 2022 and is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave., in...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
MADISON, WI
wxpr.org

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE

