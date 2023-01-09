ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Woman wields pocket knife against man with machete, deputies say

By Steven Masso
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCGvu_0k8e0HBg00

PORT ISABEL, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Cameron County man was arrested after attempting to cut a woman with a machete, authorities said.

Aldo Lopez, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Man linked to statewide Walmart thefts pleads guilty in local case

On Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 900 block of Highway 100 near Port Isabel in reference to a disturbance, in which a woman told authorities she was assaulted by Lopez after he arrived to her residence at the 4700 block of Michigan Street, the sheriff’s office said.

She told deputies that he was “irate and aggressive towards her”,” the release stated. She said she didn’t want him on her property and he refused to leave until he was escorted off the premises by her son, authorities said.

Later that day, she was walking toward a store to buy groceries when Lopez, who was “highly irate,” pushed her three times with both arms, authorities said.

Police arrest an allegedly armed man in a Wichita Falls nightclub

According to the sheriff’s office, “Lopez brandished a machete and attempted to cut the victim.”

In response, the woman took out a pocket knife to defend herself, the sheriff’s office said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Lopez was arrested with help by the Port Isabel Police Department and then noted that he had an outstanding warrant for evading arrest or detention, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat

A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts

A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman’s gas tank had 11 pounds of cocaine, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of entering the United States with 11 pounds of cocaine in her gas tank was arrested this past weekend, authorities said. Katya Carolina Garza, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. Garza entered the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy