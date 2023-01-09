Learn to tell your story at autobiography workshop

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Who we are are the tales we tell,” says storyteller and author Brian “Fox” Ellis. “How we know our deeper self and our place in the world is through the stories we tell ourselves.” Fox, author of over 30 books, invites the public to the Bishop Hill Creative Commons on January 14 at 2 p.m. to explore their personal history in a workshop that will help write and tell their life stories.

The workshop starts with fun, interactive games to help people dive deep into their life histories and explore their pasts, looking for stories from their life experiences. The second half of the workshop will be spent mapping out the larger arc of a personal memoir, seeing how individual stories can be pieced together to make a complete history. Participants are asked to bring paper and pencil, ten selfies or photographs from various parts of their life and a few small, pocket-sized items that remind them of key eras in their life. Anyone who is willing will be invited to share a short story in an open mic performance led by Fox at 4 p.m.
This participatory workshop is anyone who is interested in writing, including young adults interested in exploring a career as a writer, teachers looking for dynamic activities to help students write more engaging personal narratives and older adults who have dreamed of writing a memoir. The workshop is free, but donations are appreciated.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass for the potluck that will follow, then stay for an evening concert at The Commons as part of the Crossroads Cultural Connections’ programming. Dickie returns to Bishop Hill Creative Commons, featuring special guests The Wildwoods. The potluck at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:00 pm. There is a $20 suggested donation for the concert.

For more information contact Brian “Fox” Ellis at (309) 696-1017 or foxtales@foxtalesint.com . The Bishop Hill Creative Commons is located at 309 Bishop Hill Street in Bishop Hill, IL.

